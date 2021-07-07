Pnb Checkbook Nows Will Not Work Apply For New One

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a notice to the customers requesting them to change their check book and passbook.

New Delhi. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a notice to its customers requesting them to change their check book and passbook. It has been informed in this notice that the bank will soon close the old check book of OBC (Oriental Bank of Commerce) and United Bank of India.

Checks in these check books will not be accepted. The bank has urged the customers to get a new check book from the branch. Consumers can also apply for getting new check book through ATM/PNB One app.

read this also: SBI will auction two accounts next month, trying to raise more than Rs 313 crore dues

Old check book and passbook wasted

It is noteworthy that OBC Bank (Oriental Bank of Commerce) and United Bank of India were merged into PNB last year. The customers of these banks have become the customers of PNB. These banks have merged, but till now the old checkbooks, passbooks of the customers have been running. For more details, the bank has asked the customers to contact the nearest branch of the bank or [email protected] You can also email.

Use PNB One App

PNB has also requested customers to replace post-dated checks (if issued) in their EOBC/EUNI accounts with fresh cheques. PNB One is a Unified Mobile Banking Application, offering all banking facilities on a single platform. You can easily register for PNB One from this app.

how to register

First download the app and open it and click on “New User”. After that enter the account number here. After that choose the right option for registration as per your choice. These include mobile banking or both (internet banking and mobile banking). After that set your password. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

read this also: Gold rises and silver falls, know the rate of 10 grams of gold

Apply for checkbook through this app. First of all log in to PNB One Mobile Banking Application. Now tap on the Services section and open it. Then request for checkbook. Enter your correct address and submit the request.