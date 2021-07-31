Pnb Customers Now 3 Bank Account Can Link To 1 Debit Card Know How – PNB gives special facility to customers, withdraw money from three accounts with one ATM debit card

New Delhi. Till now all the banks in the country have been providing only one ATM Debit Card (ATM / Debit Card) to their customers on one account. But Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering the facility to withdraw money from three bank accounts on one debit card. This is the first time that one debit card will be able to withdraw money from so many accounts.

read this also: Rules related to LPG, banking and taxation will change from August 1, will affect your pocket

Know this facility is given

PNB is providing two facilities to its customers namely ‘Addon Card’ and ‘Addon Account’. In this, three Debit Cards can be taken on a bank account under the Add on Card Facility. At the same time, under the Add on Account Facility, three accounts can be added with one debit card.

Add on Card Facility

According to PNB, under the add-on card facility, a customer can have two add-on cards for family members in addition to the debit card issued to him/her in his/her bank account. This would cover only the parents, spouse or children. With the help of all these cards, withdrawal can be done from the main account.

Add on Account Facility

The facility of linking three bank accounts with one debit card is limited. Under this facility, three bank accounts can be linked on one card at the time of issuance of card. Out of this, one will be the main account and there will be two other accounts. According to the official website of PNB, any one of these three accounts can be transacted through a single debit card.

read this also: Tendulkar Invested in JetSynthesys: Sachin Tendulkar invested 14.8 crores in JetSynthesys

Till now no bank has provided this facility. It will be available only at PNB ATMs. Using any other bank’s ATM, the transaction will take place only from the main account. At the same time, bank accounts can be from any CBS branch of PNB. All three accounts must be in the name of the same person.