PNB Net Banking | Punjab National Bank Internet Banking – How to Register & Transfer Funds Online – PNB Net Banking

PNB Net Banking or Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s initial domestic bank, is operational since 1895. Presently, the bank is in the 2nd position in regard to business as well as network. The bank is a one-stop location for a large range of personal financial products or services, such as deposit accounts, funding, bank card, and a lot more.

The bank has been upgrading itself with the most recent trends considering its inception. The bank is identified to bring the vast profile of its services and products to the convenience of its customers’ homes through internet banking solutions.

PNB Net Banking

Owner Government of India Founder Dyal Singh Majithia and Lala Lajpat Rai Headquarters New Delhi, India Customer service 1800 180 2222 Founded 19 May 1894 CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao

Just how to Register for PNB Internet Banking?

Step 1: Visit the main PNB electronic banking website at https://www.pnbindia.in/retail-Internet-banking.html.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Internet Banking Login’ (pnb net banking) choice on the display.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a web page where you will be triggered for an individual ID.

Step 4: Click on the ‘New User’ alternative listed below the individual ID field as shown in the image below.

Step 5: Enter your account number and pick the Registration Type as ‘Register for Internet Banking.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Verify’ button.

Step 7: Enter the ‘Type of Facility.

Step 8: An OTP will be sent out to the signed-up mobile number. Enter this OTP on the display to verify and click ‘Continue’.

Step 9: Now, get in the PNB debit card number as well as the ATM PIN before clicking the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 10: You will be prompted to set the login and deal password. Go into each of these passwords twice to confirm. Keep in mind that the login, as well as the deal password, can not coincide.

Step 11: Accept the terms and conditions and click the ‘Complete Registration’ switch.

Step 12: A success message will be presented on the display to state that the registration procedure is total.

Actions to Log In to PNB Internet Banking Portal

Step 1: Visit the main PNB electronic banking site at https://www.pnbindia.in/retail-Internet-banking.html

Step 2: Enter the customer ID and click on ‘Continue’. Below, the user ID is the same as the customer ID.

Step 3: Enter the login password you have actually established while signing up for the service.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: An OTP will certainly be sent to your signed-up mobile number. Get in the OTP to visit successfully.

Step 6: On your very first visit to the account, you will certainly be asked to choose seven safety and security concerns from a set of 50 inquiries. Likewise, enter the answers to these concerns. Later, you will certainly be asked to respond to any of the picked questions to confirm if it’s you that is visiting.

Step 7: Click on ‘Register’ (For pnb net banking).

Step 8: Also, you will be asked to choose an image and create a pertinent phrase for it during the initial login.

Step 9: Click on the ‘Submit’ switch.

Services Available under PNB Internet Banking Portal (pnb net banking)

Account Opening Facility: Open dealt with deposit, repeating deposit, and public provident fund accounts online. You can likewise close an FD account online.

Utility Bill Payment: Pay utility costs, such as power, telephone, and also credit card expenses online. You can likewise purchase mutual funds on the internet.

Tax Obligation Payments: Make tax settlements by means of PNB electronic banking.

Check Account Details: Check your PNB account balance, account statement, past deals, as well as nominee details on the PNB internet banking portal.

Cheque Services: You can raise a cheque book demand, examine the status of a provided cheque, and demand to stop payment for an issued cheque online.

Various other Requests: You can ask for a modification in the charge card restriction, retrieve reward factors of your bank card, restore your FD account, and more.

Just How to Transfer Money Online using pnb net banking?

Step 1: Log in to your account on the PNB electronic banking portal (pnb net banking).

Step 2: You can transfer funds to your own account, to another account within PNB, or to one more account outside PNB. Therefore, pick an option appropriately under ‘Transactions’.

Step 3: Select the account from which you wish to move funds and also the account to which you want to transfer funds. If the beneficiary is not yet included in your account, include the details in order to make the transfer.

Step 4: Enter the total up to be transferred.

Step 5: By default, the purchase day will certainly be readied to the present date. If you intend to schedule the repayment to a future day, you can establish it appropriately.

Step 6: You can likewise establish a recurring payment by defining the amount as well as the regularity of repayment such as daily, regular, month-to-month, quarterly, and so forth.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Continue’ switch to watch all the details connected to the transaction for verification.

Step 8: Once you make certain that all the information are appropriate, click the ‘Submit’ button to finish the transaction.

Transaction Limits and Charges Applicable in pnb net banking

NEFT

Transfer Amount Charges Applicable Below Rs.10,000 Rs.2 + GST Rs.10,000-Rs.1 lakh Rs.4 + GST Rs.1 lakh-Rs.2 lakh Rs.12 + GST Above Rs.2 lakh Rs.20 + GST

IMPS

Transfer Amount Charges Applicable Up to Rs.50,000 per day Rs.5 + GST

RTGS

Just How to Reset PNB Internet Banking Password (pnb net banking)?

Step 1: Visit the official PNB internet banking or pnb net banking website at https://www.pnbindia.in/retail-Internet-banking.html.

Step 2: Enter your individual ID and click on the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 3: In the adhering to screen, click on the ‘Forgot Password’ alternative.

Step 4: Again, get in the individual ID as well as click on ‘Submit.

Step 5: Enter the OTP you obtain on the signed up mobile number and also click ‘Continue’.

Step 6: Enter the PNB debit card number, the associated account number, and ATM PIN. Click ‘Continue’.

Step 7: You will certainly be rerouted to a page where you can reset the password. Here, you can transform the login password, purchase password, or both.

Step 8: Click on ‘Continue’.

Step 9: A success message will be presented on the display after resetting the wanted password.

Find PNB IFSC Code

Frequently Asked Questions about pnb net banking

Can I add any of my accounts to internet banking? You can add any kind of account kept by any one of the bank's branches to the existing internet banking account. Just submit the demand at the house branch. At the same time, you can additionally request the very same using the 'Add More Accounts' alternative on the login web page.

I have 2 accounts kept in 2 branches of the bank. Can I have two customer IDs for electronic banking? You might have a number of accounts maintained with different branches of the bank. You need to recognize that all accounts linked to a client ID can be accessed with a single customer ID. If you have several consumer IDs, you can request the bank to link the accounts to one user ID.

