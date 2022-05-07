PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date to apply for bumper recruitment in PNB, how to apply

The application process for Punjab National Bank (PNB) Specialist Officer Recruitment (PNB SO Recruitment 2022) will be closed today. The application is available on the official website of PNB India. Eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website pnbindia.in to apply for PNB SO recruitment. As per official notification, the application process started on 22nd April, 2022. PNB SO Exam 2022 will be held on 12th June.

The recruitment test will be conducted to fill a total of 145 posts. As per recruitment, 100 posts are available for Manager (Credit), 40 posts for Manager (Risk) and 5 posts for Senior Manager (Treasury). According to the official statement, the candidate can apply for only one post.

Click on the direct link below to apply for PNB SO Recruitment …

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pnboapr22/

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2022?



Step 1-To apply online for PNB SO Recruitment 2022, one has to visit the official website of Punjab National Bank pnbindia.in.

Step 2- After visiting the website a career option will be available, tap on the option and you will be redirected to another webpage.

Step 3- Enter the required credentials on the next webpage, upload and submit a scanned copy of the required documents.



Age limit

The minimum age for applying for these posts is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 years.

Application fee

The application fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates is Rs. 50 / – while for other categories the application fee is Rs. 850 / -.