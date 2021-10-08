png News: Yogi Sarkar is working on a special plan: Yogi Sarkar is working on a special plan

People of UP will no longer have to bring LPG cylinders. The government is preparing to supply gas to the kitchen through pipes. The government will provide PNG connections to about 20 lakh households in eastern Uttar Pradesh. For this, it is planned to lay a 2050 km long gas pipeline from Haldia in West Bengal to Jagdishpur in UP.The state government, in collaboration with the Center, has started work on the scheme. The availability of PNG connection will save people from the problem of carrying LPG, as well as the possibility of shortage. The PNG connection will be economical and secure. Work has been started on the gas pipeline scheme under the Urja Ganga scheme of the Central Government.

Started a few days ago

It may be recalled that a few days back, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had started supplying PNG from the pipeline in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister allotted PNG connections to 101 people. Meanwhile, CM Yogi had said that PNG would be cheaper than conventional gas cylinders. This will save about 35-40 percent. In addition, getting the supply from the pipeline will also eliminate the problem of carrying gas cylinders. The more you spend, the higher the bill will be. This means that there will be no complaints of gas theft. No matter the season, there will be no shortage of LPG.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of clean fuel is being realized through CNG and PNG. Not only this, the supply of LPG through pipes is being started in many metros of the state including the capital Lucknow. PNG connections are also provided in some cities.