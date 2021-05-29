Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset confirmed to launch in India in Q3 2021- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset confirmed to launch in India in Q3 2021- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





tech2 Information Workers

Poco India has teased the launch of its subsequent F-series smartphone – Poco F3 GT – in a Twitter post at the moment. The submit features a video teaser that confirms that the smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. Poco hasn’t but revealed when the smartphone might be launched in India, however as per the teaser, it will likely be someday in Q3 2021 – which is between July to September. Poco has additionally despatched out teasers to the Indian media.

“Locked & loaded, finger on the set off” The subsequent F is nearer than you thought. Good issues come to those that wait, finest issues to those that by no means hand over! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 28, 2021

Whereas the teaser doesn’t make it very clear, however we imagine that alongside with the Poco F3 GT, the smartphone maker may additionally launch Poco F3 alongside with it.

Poco India head Anuj Sharma has additionally shared the teaser.

“Locked & loaded, finger on the triggers” The subsequent F is nearer than ever. Good issues come to those that wait, finest issues to those that by no means hand over pic.twitter.com/oqyskcHQBH — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 28, 2021

Poco F3 GT anticipated specs

Stories counsel that Poco F3 GT would be the rebranded model of the Redmi K40 Recreation Enhanced version.

If that’s true, we are able to anticipate the Poco F3 GT to function a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ show with HDR10+ assist and 120 Hz refresh fee. We already know that the smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Wanting on the Redmi K40 Recreation Enhanced version, it may very well be geared up with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inner storage.

For images, Poco F3 GT will doubtless come with a triple digicam setup with a 64 MP main digicam, an 8 MP ultrawide digicam, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, it could come with a 16 MP digicam.