Poco M3 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm, will be available at early bird pricing- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Poco M3 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm, will be available at early bird pricing- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Workers

(*12*)

Final week, Poco launched the Poco M3 Pro smartphone in India. The Poco M3 Pro succeeds the Poco M3 (assessment) smartphone, and even borrows design from it, with a number of upgrades when it comes to specs. The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple digicam setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ show. As introduced at the launch occasion, the Poco M3 Pro will go on sale for the primary time today, 14 June. Poco India additionally introduced that on the primary day of sale, the smartphone will be available at early bird pricing.

Poco M3 Pro early bird pricing

Whereas the Poco M3 Pro was introduced at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage mannequin, on the primary day of sale, each the variants will be available at a reduction of Rs 500.

This implies, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 13,499 and the 6 GB RAM mannequin will be available at Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will promote completely on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 midday on 14 June.

Poco M3 Pro specs and options

Poco M3 Pro contains a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD show that comes with a 90 Hz refresh charge. It’s powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. It presents up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inner storage. The smartphone’s storage can be expanded to up to 1 TB. Poco M3 Pro runs on Android 12 based mostly MIUI 12.

As for digicam, Poco M3 Pro sports activities triple rear digicam setup that homes a 48 MP major sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it options an 8 MP entrance digicam.

It’s geared up with a 5,000 mAh battery that helps 18 W quick charging. Within the field, nonetheless, comes a 22.5 W charger.