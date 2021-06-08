Poco M3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery, 90 Hz FHD+ display launched, pricing starts at Rs 13,999- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Poco M3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery, 90 Hz FHD+ display launched, pricing starts at Rs 13,999- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Employees

Poco India has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone in India. The Poco M3 Pro borrows design from the Poco M3 (evaluate) smartphone, nonetheless, it options a number of upgrades when it comes to specs. The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple digital camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

Poco M3 Pro pricing, availability, early chicken provide

Poco M3 Pro has been introduced in two variants.

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant has been launched at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage mannequin has been priced at Rs 15,999.

The smartphone will go on sale beginning 14 June. For the primary day of sale solely, Poco India has additionally introduced an early chicken pricing, whereby each the variants shall be accessible at a reduction of Rs 500. This implies, the 4 GB RAM variant shall be accessible at Rs 13,499 and the 6 GB RAM mannequin shall be accessible at Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will promote solely on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 midday on 14 June.

Poco M3 Pro specs and options

Poco M3 Pro incorporates a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh charge. It’s powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. It affords as much as 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inside storage. The smartphone’s storage may be expanded to as much as 1 TB. Poco M3 Pro runs on Android 12 primarily based MIUI 12.

As for digital camera, Poco M3 Pro sports activities triple rear digital camera setup that homes a 48 MP major sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it options an 8 MP entrance digital camera.

It’s geared up with a 5,000 mAh battery that helps 18 W quick charging. Within the field, nonetheless, comes a 22.5 W charger.