POCO M4 Pro 5G Launched today Support 33W Fast Charging With 50 Megapixel Camera

POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone will be launched at a global event today. Earlier, the company has released several teasers of its new M4 Pro 5G smartphone. Due to which many details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed. The latest teaser of the M4 Pro 5G reveals that the smartphone will sport a 50MP AI camera, dual speakers, and a 33W fast charger. At the same time, it has been confirmed on Poco’s Twitter account that the launch of the M4 Pro 5G smartphone will be done live streaming on YouTube and other social media platforms. Let us know what the company is going to give something special in the POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone.

Specifications of POCO M4 Pro 5G – According to Poco, the 6nm chip in this smartphone will be the best ultra-fast processor. Also, it will come with dual speakers, 33w fast charging support and 50MP primary camera. At the same time, the X-axis linear motor will also be seen in this smartphone.

Features of this smartphone will be like M4 Pro 5G – According to experts, the features of the new POCO M4 Pro 5G can be very similar to the Redmi Note 11 5G. If this really happens then its price can also be around Redmi Note 11 5G. Let us tell you that the starting price of Redmi Note 11 5G starts from Rs.

POCO M4 Pro 5G can be launched in three variants – The company can launch this new smartphone in three variants 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. In which there can be a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and 16MP front camera. Along with this, a 5,000mAh battery pack can be found in this smartphone.

You can watch live stream of Poco M4 Pro 5G like this – The launch event of Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone will be held virtually and its details have been given on the company’s global Twitter account. This event will start at 5.30 pm Indian time. Its live stream can be seen on the company’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms.