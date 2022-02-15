Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India at a price of Rs 14 thousand, know how features and specifications

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Camera Setup of Poco M4 Pro 5G Smartphone- Poco has given dual rear camera setup in this 5G smartphone, in which 50MP primary sensor and 8MP ultra wide sensor have been given. For the selfie, you have been given a 16MP shooter in the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone.

Poco has launched its Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. This is the first launch from the company in 2022. In which Poco has given a display of 90HZ refresh rate which is supported by MediaTek Dimension chipset. At the same time, in this smartphone, the company has also given dual speaker setup for gamers and in this smartphone Poco has also given the feature of virtual expandable memory which is called Turbo RAM. Let’s know about the features and specifications of Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone…

Price of Poco M4 Pro 5G Smartphone – Poco has introduced its M4 Pro 5G smartphone in three variants. In which you will have to pay Rs 14,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version has been kept at Rs 16,999 and the top variant of Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone has been priced at Rs 18,999. In which the company has given the capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications – This Poco smartphone will get a 6.6-inch Full HD + display with 5G Sport. Whose refreshing rate is 90HZ. At the same time, the display of this smartphone has been designed with a punch hole cut. Which offers 240Hz touch sampling rate and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. At the same time, some people believe that Poco has used an LCD panel instead of AMOLED to keep the price low.

Poco has introduced MediaTek Dimastic 810 octa-core chipset in this smartphone with 64GB and 128GB storage with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM. At the same time, the storage of this smartphone can be increased up to 1TB. Poco has given MIUI 12.5 Android 11 operating system in the M4 Pro 5G smartphone, which will come with Android 12 based MIUI 13 version in the coming days.

If we talk about battery backup, then the company has given 5000mAh battery pack in this smartphone which supports 33W fast charging. Along with this, this dual SIM smartphone will get Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS connectivity. Along with this, the company has also given a headphone jack in this smartphone.