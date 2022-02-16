Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G Which phone value for money which feature is better

Poco M4 Pro smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimension 810 processor mail-G57 MC2 GPU. In this smartphone you will get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. Which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G : Poco has launched a new M series smartphone for the Indian customer. The company has named this smartphone as Poco M4 Pro. In this Poco smartphone, you will get many great features with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 33W fast charging support and trendy design. Let us tell you that Poco M4 Pro competes with the recently launched Vivo T1 5G, Redmi Note 11S and other 5G smartphones. Let’s know. Poco M4 Pro smartphone is better or are other 5G smartphones better.

Smartphone display Poco M4 Pro smartphone has a 6.6-inch Full HD + IPS LCD display. Whose resolution rate is 2400×1080 pixels. At the same time, it gives 240HZ touch simplification rate with 90HZ dynamic switch refreshing rate. If we talk about Vivo T1 5G, then you will get 6.58 inch Full HD + LCD display 2408×1080 pixels, 120HZ refreshing rate and 240HZ touch sampling rate.

Smartphone processor Poco M4 Pro smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimension 810 processor mail-G57 MC2 GPU. In this smartphone you will get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. Which can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of micro SD card. At the same time, in Vivo T1 5G smartphone, the company will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with Adreno 619L GPU. This smartphone will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Smartphone battery and software Both Vivo T1 5G and Poco M4 Pro smartphones will get 5000mAh battery pack and both these smartphones will get 33w fast charging support. If we talk about software, then Poco M4 Pro will get MIUI 12.5 software with Android 11. On the other hand, Vivo T1 5G will get FunTouchOS 12 software with Android 11.

Also read: Which phone to buy between Samsung galaxy s22 ultra and apple iphone 13 pro Max, know details

Smartphone price Poco M4 Pro smartphone was launched in three variants. Which will be available with 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage. Their price starts from Rs 14,999 to Rs 18,999. At the same time, Vivo T1 5G smartphone was also launched in three variants. Which will be available with 4GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage, whose price starts from Rs 15,990 and goes up to Rs 18,990.