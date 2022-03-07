Jobs

Poco M4 Pro sale starts today in India, great offers are available on phones with 64MP camera and 5000mAh battery

26 seconds ago
Poco M4 Pro has been made available for sale in India today. It was introduced in India on 28 February. Poco M4 Pro MediaTek Helio G96 processor has been given, in which Turbo RAM has been given with 8 GB RAM. Its specialty is that this device can increase the RAM up to 11 GB. The phone has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display, 64MP LED AI triple camera setup with 5,000 mAh battery.

The first smartphone of the M-series to have an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is available with Gorilla Glass 3 in three color options Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue.

smartphone price
This smartphone has been introduced in three variants. In this, Rs 14,999 has been given for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the same time, the price for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs 16,499. Apart from this, 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is available for Rs 17,999. Its sale has started today at 12 noon on Flipkart.

What are the offers on Flipkart
Many attractive offers are being given on phones with all variants of Poco M4 Pro. HDFC Bank card holders are getting a discount of up to Rs 1000. Along with this, a six-month subscription of Gaana Plus is being given. On the other hand, Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless stereo (TWS) can be purchased for Rs 6,999, which is Rs 7,649 on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro Specifications
This Poco smartphone is powered by MIUI 13 with Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. However, it can be increased to 11GB RAM under the new technology.

camera
It has a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera of this phone is 64MP, 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP micro camera has been given. While it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Talking about the battery, 33W fast charging support has been given in it with 5000 mAh battery. Which supports C type charger.

For connectivity, the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR Blaster,fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass. , accelerometer and gyroscope are given.


READ Also  How to check how many numbers are with your Aadhaar, know here step by step process

