Poco X3 Pro explodes: Poco X3 Pro explodes during charging, phone explodes; Poko X3 Pro Blast, Poko X3 Pro Blast, Poko X3 Pro Blast While Charging, Poko X3 Pro Blast Image, Poko X3 Pro Blast Twitter

Poco X3 Pro explodes during charging
In fact, Twitter user Ammybhardwaj13 posted a post on his Twitter account today stating that his Poco X3 Pro smartphone had exploded. He tweeted that he had bought the phone just 2 months ago, which exploded like a bomb while charging today. In a tweet, he sternly told the company, “My phone should be replaced, otherwise I will file a complaint against the company.” The pictures shared with the tweet clearly show how dangerous the accident was.
Speaking to a media organization, the victim said, “I live in Himachal Pradesh and I bought the phone for two months from Dhiman Electronics Works and Mobile, Jawali, Kangra, Poco X3 Pro smartphone. I put the phone on charge and when it was 100 charged then I bought it. Pulled out and threw on the bed and went to the washroom. 5-7 minutes later when I came back I saw that the phone was on fire and my bed sheet was burnt. I hurriedly threw her down from the bed and poured water to extinguish the fire. “
The victim further said, “I have submitted the phone to the service center and I have received the complaint number. We have not yet received any assurance from the service center as to whether we will get a new phone by changing the phone service. All the details from me. And which I have provided immediately.” ”
