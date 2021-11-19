POCSO Skin to Skin case Two occasions when Attorney General appealed against HC Judgments

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the controversial decision of the Bombay High Court regarding “skin to skin” in a case under the POCSO Act. The court said that the most important component of sexual assault is sexual intent, not skin-to-skin contact of children. A three-member bench of Justice U U Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi set aside the order of the High Court, saying that touching a sexual part of the body or any act of physical contact with sexual intent is under Section 7 of the POCSO Act. will be considered as sexual harassment only.

The court said that this is the first time that the Attorney General has filed a petition on the criminal side. Justice Ravindra Bhat interrupted here saying that earlier the Attorney General had challenged a decision against the Rajasthan High Court. Where a public execution was ordered. Thus, there have been a total of two occasions so far when the Attorney General has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision.

The case of Rajasthan, which was mentioned by Justice Ravindra Bhat, is Attorney General Vs Lachma Devi. According to the Livelaw web portal, the Rajasthan High Court, while awarding the sentence in a case, had publicly sentenced the convict to death. He was to be hanged in the stadium in public. The matter was being discussed with loud noise in the media. In this case, after the appeal of the Attorney General, the court had held that the death sentence by public hanging would be violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had said in its judgment that it is true that the crime in which the accused is proved guilty is cruel and barbaric, it is a matter of shame and disgrace for any civilized society but the punishment for any cruel crime is the same. Be savage, it’s not necessary. The Supreme Court had unconditionally vacated the death penalty by public hanging by the High Court.

In today’s decision also, the court made it clear that the decision of the High Court is against the POCSO Act. The Bench said that by making a rule, that rule should be effective and not destroyed. Any narrow interpretation thereof destroying the purpose of the provision cannot be acceptable. The object of law cannot be made effective unless it is comprehensively interpreted.

For your information, let us tell you that the Attorney General is the first law officer of the Government of India, currently KK Venugopal is holding the post of Attorney General, in the month of June this year, his service was extended for the second time, now he is 30 June 2022. Will remain in this post till then.