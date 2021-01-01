Poet Munawar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana got bail

Rae Bareli police on Wednesday arrested the son of a famous poet from his Lucknow residence. Following this, the Rae Bareli CJM court on Thursday granted bail to Tabrez Rana. Bail application has been granted on two bails of Rs 20,000 each. Please state that Tabrez is accused of shooting himself. This led to the filing of a case in the Kotwali town of Rae Bareli.

The Prime Minister told Modi- make me a minister too

After the arrest of his son, Munawar Rana had said on Thursday morning that a similar case had been filed against the MP’s son. Modi then made him a minister.

This was the case

Poet Munawar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana was brutally attacked at a petrol pump at Tripura Chowk on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway. Tabrez had accused his uncles Ismail Rana, Rafe Rana, Shakeel Rana, Jamil Rana and cousin Yasar Rana of plotting the attack at Kotwali.