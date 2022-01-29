Poet munawwar rana said if yogi become cm again he will leave up election 2022

A statement of famous poet Munawwar Rana has become a topic of discussion again. Munawwar Rana said that if Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, he will leave UP. This statement of his is becoming very viral, and Munavvar Rana is also trending on Twitter.

Rana said these things while talking to a news channel on the issue of migration. He said that in the era of Yogi government in UP, the atmosphere is very bad. If Yogi becomes the Chief Minister again, he will go to Delhi-Kolkata. During this, he said that his ancestors did not go to Pakistan, but they would have to leave this city.

On this statement of Munavvar Rana, social media users have reacted very sharply. Twitter user Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe23883360) took a jibe at Rana and said, “Many people said that if Modi becomes the Prime Minister, he will leave the country.. but that’s all he is.”

Asit Bhatia (@BhatiaAsheet) recalled Rana’s old statement, “As I remember, he said the same thing five years ago, but continues to live in UP.”

Another user Gaurav Mishra (@sgaurav24) took a jibe at Rana and wrote – “Very good.. UP will always be grateful to you!” While another user Tarun (@Tarun_t_g) wrote- “Why are you waiting for the election? Should have gone last time. Jokers do anything just for money, such people create a hostile environment in the country.”

Let us inform that Munavvar Rana also said that he has already said that if Yogi comes, he will leave. He said that Muslims have now stopped keeping knives in their homes. Because they don’t know when Yogi will stop them. Munawwar Rana has said that people will see the real issues in the UP elections and vote on the basis of that. People of UP will not vote in the name of Jinnah and Pakistan.