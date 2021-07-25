PoK Legislative Elections: Marred By ‘irregularities’, Violence, 2 PTI Workers Killed

Islamabad. Voting for the assembly elections took place in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday. During this, incidents of disturbance and violence have been seen in the elections. Two workers of PTI, the party of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, were killed in this violent incident.

A local media report said that voters were allowed to enter the polling stations only till 5 pm. Voting began at 8 in the morning and continued till 5 in the evening. Counting of votes began immediately after the polling was over. Earlier, a violent incident happened during the voting itself. In which many policemen were brutally beaten up.

According to the information, a clash broke out between the workers of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PPP at a polling booth in Charhoi area of ​​Kotli district. Two PTI workers were killed in this violent incident.

The report, quoting the police, said that two activists were shot dead by unidentified persons. Regional Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehariya condemned the incident and said the guilty would not be spared. In addition, five policemen were injured in an attack by Jamaat-e-Islami activists at a polling booth in Jhelum Valley district.

chances of a triangular contest

According to local media reports, there is a possibility of a triangular contest in PoK. According to political analysts, a tough triangular contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). There are a total of 53 members in the PoK Legislative Assembly but only 45 of them can be directly elected. Of these, five seats are reserved for women and three for science experts.

PTI has fielded its candidates for all 45 elected constituencies while the PML-N and PPP are contesting 44 and the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in 40 seats.

Here PPP workers have accused PTI workers of obstructing the voting process. PML(N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that her party workers are firmly exposing the ‘vote ke thieves’. At the same time, PML (N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted, alleging disturbances during voting in several assembly seats.