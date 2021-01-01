Pokemon Crystal Clear : Pokemon Crystal Clear Version – Play Game Online

Pokemon is that the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, having amassed $90 billion in revenue since its creation in 1995. Despite this, the games tend to evolve at a glacial pace, rarely making major shifts from one entry to subsequent . That’s why it’s so exciting that the series’s newest games, Pokemon Sword and Shield, are set to vary up Pokémon’s formula during a big way. There’s a replacement Wild Area kitted out with a rotational camera and online support, the National Dex is not any more, and rather than mechanics like Z-moves and Mega Evolutions, pokémon can now be Dynamaxed in stadiums, causing them to grow in size and combat brand-new forms.

While these changes are drastic for a slow-moving franchise like Pokémon, they’re almost as ambitious as those of Crystal Clear, a ROM hack designed by a modder who goes by the name ShockSlayer. Crystal Clear built upon 2000’s Pokémon Crystal so as to prioritize player freedom by implementing a variety of latest mechanics that drastically improved upon the vanilla game. Late-game species might be encountered soon after starting, trainers could challenge gyms in whatever order they pleased, and even the bothersome “evolve via trade” mechanic was rectified by introducing a brand-new NPC referred to as the Tradeback Guy.

ShockSlayer started modding as a young kid and was primarily focused on hardware and “portablizing stuff,” which is modder lingo for creating things portable. He got into programming to supplement that. “CC was originally made as a Christmas present for a community completely outside of romhacking,” he explains. “I’d say it’s my first real software project.”

ShockSlayer started on Crystal Clear in June 2017 and mostly worked thereon alone until its v1.0 release in December that year. He decided to launch it before Christmas and for it to be fully playable, with as few bugs as possible and every one the key features intact. “I basically had to find out the way to program as I went, and there was tons of knowledge that needed to be created,” ShockSlayer tells me. there have been 16 datasets for each trainer class, and ShockSlayer entered a considerable amount of that by hand. “I did the gyms first, following an equivalent format that was already in-game,” he says. “The trainers just have species and levels, but the leaders have custom movesets.”

That aspect introduces one among the foremost intriguing paradigms of Crystal Clear’s ambition. Trainers all across Johto automatically scale together with your level, which is vital as long as Crystal Clear allows you to require on all 16 Gyms across Kanto and Johto in whatever order you wish . “With the surface trainers, I used a formula to automatically generate the amount ,” ShockSlayer explains. “I also kept their levels lower, in order that trainers wouldn’t ambush you with an equivalent strength a gym leader would.”

On top of this, HM barriers like trees requiring “cut” are removed, while trainers along routes have their levels synced supported what percentage badges you’ve earned. But it goes further: although this alone turns a linear game into a sandbox, ShockSlayer has added a variety of side quests and additional non-playable characters (NPCs), attaching significance to the narrative outside of your Indigo Plateau aspirations.

In particular, ShockSlayer has received tons of regeneration about the search involving a Suicune-obsessed NPC named Eusine. However, his favorite additions need to do with arbitrary characters within the overworld. “One interaction I’m keen on is that the receptionist within the Pewter Museum,” he tells me. “If the player doesn’t have enough money to urge in, she’ll take pity on you and pretend to be distracted — ‘Wow, a FOSSIL! I’m so distracted from my job right now!’ i prefer to think that she wouldn’t want to deny a child higher scientific learning due to financial limitations, so she lets them sneak in.”

Perhaps the foremost well-received addition, however, is that the aforementioned Tradeback Guy. Back within the days of link cables, filling out your pokédex was a nightmare because some species only evolve when traded. The Tradeback Guy rectifies this, allowing you to quickly trade whatever pokémon you would like before instantly getting it back, fully evolved. “A lot of hacks change evolution requirements, which i feel distances the player because it drops the immersion,” ShockSlayer explains. “But with the Tradeback Guy, you’ve got the vanilla requirements without requiring additional hardware or setup.”

Interestingly, the Tradeback Guy’s code may be a mess. This was one among the primary features ShockSlayer implemented into Crystal Clear, and he’s had to update it regularly since the sport launched. “I adore making NPCs with tons of dialogue,” ShockSlayer says. “For example, if you are trying to trade while holding an Everstone he’ll be like, ‘Dude, it won’t work, trust me.’”

Crystal Clear also ensures that you simply can get almost any species early within the game, which are some things ShockSlayer is especially hooked in to . “I had to resort to cheating to skip Sudowoodo and unlock Eevee early, or start the sport with Swinub, Larvitar or Misdreavus,” he explains. “They weren’t available to the player until after eight or 16 badges, which was too far into the sport to be fun to use.”

Pokemon Crystal Clear

In fact, Crystal Clear eschews Suicune as its mascot for a Swinub named Pigy. One time, ShockSlayer streamed his follower update, during which Pigy was accidentally made to try to to all kinds of strange things. “I was trying to urge a script to figure , but something went awry and his colors began to flip at high speed,” ShockSlayer tells me. “It seemed like he was at a rave — it’s actually the inspiration behind one among the Discord emotes.”

ShockSlayer remains hard at work on Crystal Clear, and he has decided that subsequent point of order is to introduce new narrative strands. “It’ll take me an extended time to try to to properly, because ‘ROM hack’ and ‘good story’ seldom go together,” he explains. “Plus i would like to avoid any common tropes or themes in order that it’s not predictable.” especially , he wants to get rid of any “chosen one” tropes. “That’s something I worked really hard to get rid of from CC within the first place,” he continues. “Part of having the ability to urge lost during a world has it not revolve round the player, and instead have its own things happening .”

At now , even fans have gotten involved updating Crystal Clear. The last update gifted players the power to upload their own sprites, which they might map onto the most character — a customization option the mainline series has yet to supply . “It’s been a blast to ascertain all the various varieties,” ShockSlayer explains. “There are some really talented artists out there and I’m glad they’re ready to see their creations within the game. It’s nice to possess built a community where people genuinely want to assist one another improve.”

There are some funny hiccups along the way. for instance , the person ShockSlayer originally worked on Crystal Clear with visited him early in development. “One of the items we did was work on the sport together, and he wanted to form a ferry service to assist the player get around bodies of water without having to ‘surf,’” Shockslayer explains. just like the removal of ‘cut’ trees, this was to assist with HM-less open-world traversal.

“After tons of effort getting the boat’s animation to load properly, he started performing on getting it to travel the other way,” ShockSlayer continues. “Eventually he got the code to compile, and both folks watched because the boat went across the water… facing backwards. it had been hilarious to ascertain it working so horribly, and that we joked about the boat’s captain telling the player, ‘Hold my beer!’ then going across the ocean in reverse. Those are some pretty warm memories on behalf of me .” actually , there’s an out-of-bounds sailor in one among the ferry maps that references this mishap. But consistent with ShockSlayer, nobody has found him yet.

Crystal Clear revamped the highest-grossing entertainment franchise within the world and added a plethora of details fans are clamoring for. While Sword and Shield are going to be kitted out with a variety of their own changes, they’re almost as ambitious as ShockSlayer’s ROM hack, which has become illustrious within the community at large and produced a real sandbox experience focused on player freedom. Although Crystal Clear 1.0 was finished almost two years ago, ShockSlayer doesn’t plan on stopping yet.

“It features a special place in my heart,” ShockSlayer explains. “Hopefully I can still work thereon until it reaches a natural conclusion. albeit thousands of individuals are playing CC, in my heart I’m performing on all these things for the people who’re around me.”

Update Instructions

On your old version, SAVE inside the Olivine PokeCenter, then close the sport .

Replace your old .gbc file with the new 2.2.0 .gbc file (Note: If you downloaded the ROM from here, you will have the same .zip file instead)

Don’t forget to form sure your .gbc and .sav file are named an equivalent thing!

After entering the overworld, walk down and exit the Olivine PokeCenter.

Once you’re outside, press A on the “POKE” check in the building.

If your save needs updating, you will be warped inside the building.

If you hear a “Ding” sound, everything’s good.

You’re done!

Information

Name: Pokemon Crystal Clear

Type: GBC

Language: English

Creator: ShockSlayer

Description: An open world Pokemon Crystal Clear.

Pick your starter, your region, customize your character, then do whatever you would like . you’ll collect all 16 badges, challenge the new E4, catch all 251, rechallenge a gym, visit new places… there is a lot of things to try to to .

Features of Pokemon Crystal Clear

Open world

Pokemon Stadium 2 compatibility

Start in any town from Johto or Kanto

Select from 24 starters

Character customization

Pokemon palette customization

Scaling Gyms and Trainers

Pokemon follower

Gym rechallenges

Map changes (area expansion and new areas)

New move tutors (Egg move tutor, Future move tutor, Gen 1 TM move tutor and Event move tutor)

Chaining and Footprint system (to help get the right Pokemon and hidden power)

Improved Pokedex interface

Buy a residence in any town

Loads of other improvements

