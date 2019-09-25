Pokemon GO 0.211.3 APK for Android – Download



Pokemon Go is based on the Pokémon franchise of video games, card games, and Pokemon cartoons. You will become a real-life Pokemon trainer and can catch all types of Pokemon in your surroundings. The map icons on your phone will show where you can catch wild Pokémon, gather resources, and visit training gyms.

The new and improved Pokemon Go introduces to its users the special and trading feature. With this the Trainers can now connect with friends easily and send Gifts. Also, participate in new Friendship Level system that houses many exciting bonuses.

Gameplay

Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokémon. Pokémon GO is the global gaming sensation that has been downloaded over 1 billion times and named “Best Mobile Game” by the Game Developers Choice Awards and “Best App of the Year” by TechCrunch.

Similarly, whenever you visit PokeStops, which are usually located at interesting places like museums, art galleries, and historical sites you’ll be able to gain new items. It’s here at these PokeStops where you’ll also be able to buy pokeballs and restock before facing off against a rival trainer. Pokemon GO is an excellent RPG for exploring on Android. It’s great in every sense of the word. The game is well optimized, has an elegant interface and fantastic graphics.

Trading in Pokemon Go

If you are a big fan of Pokemon than this augmented reality game is for you. Trainers can also trade Pokémon’s with other nearby trainers and earn a Candy Bonus. Join a community of millions of Pokémon users from across the world. In order to play the game you will need a working internet connection along with GPS access. The more you move around with your phone the more chances you will have to catch new Pokemon.

Niantic Inc the developer of this game utilized the perfect idea of bringing augmented reality and Pokemon together. This gave rise to the fantasies of Pokemon fans. Everyone with a smartphone has the potential to become a master of these little monsters.

Using a smartphone camera and GPS signal, the game makes it seem as if wild Pokémon are cropping up on the streets of the real world. When walking around and exploring, players are greeted with rustling grass, which signals a Pokémon’s presence. Walking closer will trigger them to appear, and tapping on them will initiate a Pokébattle. If you like Playing cards game you can play Pokemon TCG online.

Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Pikachu, and many other Pokémon are out there waiting to be discovered. Simply walk around in your victory and our hone will vibrate when it sees a new Pokémon. Moreover, to capture it, take aim and throw the Pokéball. It is an advise, if you are not alert, they will get away.

Search for Pokémons and items:

Certain types of Pokémons appear normally at their native environments. For example to catch a water type, find them nearby a Lake or an ocean. To stock up on Pokéballs and other helpful items, visit the following places.

Museums

Art installations

Historical places

Monuments

Catch, hatch and evolve:

By leveling up, you will be able to catch new and more powerful Pokémons to complete your Pokédex. You can also add Pokémon in your Pokédex by hatching the Poke eggs after walking a considerable distance. Pokémon can evolve fast by catching many of the same kind. Have a buddy Pokémon on your journey to earn rewards. Candy will help you get your Pokémon stronger.

Join the exciting Gym Battles:

Rapid Battle mode will helps you to team up with 20 other Trainers to defeat extremely strong Pokemon. These powerful Pokémon are referred to as Raid Boss. By defeating it you will have a chance to win yourself an extremely strong Pokémon.

Catching a Wild Pokemon in Pokemon Go:

All the Pokemon in your inventory need to be captured first and they all are captured from the wild. Battling wild Pokémon for capture involves quick mini-games where players must use their fingers to flick Pokéballs on-screen towards Pokémon. As colored rings pulse and focus around them. A green ring might represent an easily caught Pokémon, yellow for A BIT difficult, and red for a hard capture. You can compete in Gym battles to train the Pokemon. The more you battle the stronger your Pokemon becomes.

To get new Pokeballs and potions you will need to visit a PokeStop in the game. Pokéstops can be found at parks, monuments, and any other place near your house. All in all its a fun outdoor game for everyone who is a Pokemon fan. But be careful and aware of your surroundings to avoid an accident when playing the game.