Pokémon Go creator Niantic is making a Transformers game



Niantic is increasing from cute critters to massive robots. Right now, the game developer introduced its subsequent venture: a location-based augmented actuality game referred to as Transformers: Heavy Steel. The game is anticipated to launch globally this 12 months, with a tender launch in choose nations “quickly.” Niantic says that it has partnered with Seattle-based studio Very Very Spaceship, which can be main growth.

You is likely to be questioning simply how towering reworking robots will translate to Pokémon Go-style gameplay. Right here’s the essential description from Niantic:

In Transformers: Heavy Steel, gamers will be a part of the Guardian Community, a group of people who’ve banded along with the Autobots in a battle towards the Decepticons. As a Guardian, gamers will uncover hidden areas throughout Earth to search out assets and battle Decepticons in turn-based battles, both solo or with associates.

Whereas Niantic is best-known for the continued success of Pokémon Go, the corporate has additionally expanded by making an attempt to convey different fictional realms to video video games. The primary was the Harry Potter universe, with Wizards Unite, and extra lately the developer introduced a partnership with Nintendo that may embrace a Pikmin game.