Pokemon Go: Los Angeles police officers fired for ignoring robbery to play mobile game lose appeal to get jobs back



LOS ANGELES — Two Los Angeles police officers who had been fired in 2017 for enjoying the video game Pokémon GO whereas on the job, have been denied reinstatement by a decide.

In accordance to court docket paperwork, former officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell mentioned “screw it” when known as to reply to a robbery at Macy’s, and as a substitute began speaking about how to catch the Pokémon Snorlax within the mobile game Pokémon Go.

A police regulatory board unanimously decided the officers’ conduct was “unprofessional and embarrassing” and “violated the belief of the general public.” That is after they had been formally fired.

Throughout their appeal, the officers tried arguing that the patrol automobile recordings ought to be dismissed as a result of they had been personal conversations, however each the decrease court docket and the appeals court docket disagreed.