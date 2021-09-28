Tech

Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer shows you what you’ll do outside of battle

We already know that the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes some big changes when it comes to combating and capturing monsters. But the role-playing game’s latest trailer shows off a few other things you might be doing. It includes familiar elements of what looks like riding a Pokémon, customizing your trainer with clothes and hairstyles, and a fairly robust photo mode. The trailer also ends with a look at a brand new monster named Kleavor. Additionally, the developers revealed that players will get a device called an Ark Phone, which will likely serve as a sort of Pokedex. It also looks suspiciously like the Titanic New Arceus Pokémon being introduced in the game.

Legends Arceus Phone Artwork

Arceus Glow

arceus Not launching until next January, but there is another pokemon Title a little closer on the horizon, with a remake of pokemon diamond And Pearl Coming to Switch on November 19th. There’s also a new trailer for the game that you can watch below, which similarly explains how the game works. This includes details on Pokache, an easy-to-use, app-filled gadget players can use; As well as Amity Square, a place where players can relax and have a photoshoot with their favorite monsters. The trailer is also a good chance to introduce yourself to the game’s new, chibi art style as opposed to its more grounded look. Arsius.

