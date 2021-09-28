Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer shows you what you’ll do outside of battle

We already know that the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes some big changes when it comes to combating and capturing monsters. But the role-playing game’s latest trailer shows off a few other things you might be doing. It includes familiar elements of what looks like riding a Pokémon, customizing your trainer with clothes and hairstyles, and a fairly robust photo mode. The trailer also ends with a look at a brand new monster named Kleavor. Additionally, the developers revealed that players will get a device called an Ark Phone, which will likely serve as a sort of Pokedex. It also looks suspiciously like the Titanic New Arceus Pokémon being introduced in the game.

arceus Not launching until next January, but there is another pokemon Title a little closer on the horizon, with a remake of pokemon diamond And Pearl Coming to Switch on November 19th. There’s also a new trailer for the game that you can watch below, which similarly explains how the game works. This includes details on Pokache, an easy-to-use, app-filled gadget players can use; As well as Amity Square, a place where players can relax and have a photoshoot with their favorite monsters. The trailer is also a good chance to introduce yourself to the game’s new, chibi art style as opposed to its more grounded look. Arsius.