Pokémon Masters 2.10.0 APK for Android – Download



Pokémon Masters is the android RPG gaming app that is designed for players to play on their Android devices. The app allows users to join their forces with the other trainers and then participate in the 3-on-3 battles. During these battles, the player can collaborate with Red and blue caliber trainers; the legendary Pokémon trainers from the early 2 installments of this epic Pokémon saga.

Storyline

The player will be started in the storyline of Passio Island. Here they can find other trainers playing there from across the world. To ensure practicality, players will be able to interact with characters from the previous installments as well on top of the new exciting characters. After a player forms a friendship bond with another trainer, they can then add them to their group for fighting alongside them.

Gameplay

The battle system introduced in the Pokémon Masters is close to the original. 2 teams with 3 trainers each along with each of them having their own Pokémon will face each other in real-time battles. As soon as the action bar is filled up, the player can perform a Pokémon attack. Players can also help their particular trainer by making use of all sorts of different objects.

Find the weakness of the other team trainers and then deal them some real damage to win the exciting battles. Work with your team to emerge victorious in battles.