Pokémon weakness chart: Pokemon Go Type chart, Type effectiveness, and weakness …

Pokémon GO has always been one of the most popular and favorite games around the whole world. People have been going crazy for the game and have been collecting more and more rewards and about of the game. Since the beginning of this game series, it has always shared the mainline like a nature of rock-paper-scissors when we talk about combat. Well, after the Fairy type of the version of this Pokémon game, there’s an update along with the type of the effectiveness of the Pokémon GO along with the titles and labels in their franchises.

The type and level of effectiveness which Pokémon possess are the key elements to build up the team under Pokémon GO. Basically, every Pokémon belongs to a particular type and has its super-strong effectiveness or weaknesses which each type against other types. So, once the player knows the strength and weaknesses of the particular type of Pokémon then it’s easy to choose the type when one comes across in the battle. Under this guide, we will read about how many types of Pokémon GO’s types are there, knowing their weakness and strength thru their charts, and much more regarding Pokémon GO!

Pokémon GO Battle definitions?

Knowing the chart is one of the most important things to do while becoming a trainer. The type of the Pokémon says whether that particular Pokémon is strong or weak against other types. So it’s essential to get the grip on all the 18 types of Pokémon’s into which are stronger or which can cause maximum damage and more. Under this, every type of Pokémon has 4 unique relations along with other types of which one should be aware. So the following are the ones:

Strong against: this type represents under the chart as “Strong Vs” and it is one of the super effective ones. The attack from the listed types VS the type which is listed here along with additional damage to their opponents.

Weak against: it represents under the charts as “Weak Vs” and it is not very effective against some types. The attacks from the listed type of Pokémon’s against these’ will do less damage to their opponents only.

Vulnerable: Attack from these types of Pokémon Go’s will be more damage. Do watch that out!

Resistance: named as “Resist” under the chart is while taking the attacks from this particular type, the damage would be less to you only.

Pokémon GO Type chart | Pokémon weakness chart

So, below is Pokémon Go’s type chart with 18 different types which is in detail whether which one is strong or weak so lets see Pokémon weakness chart.

Types Strong Vs Weak Vs Resist Vulnerable Normal – Rock, Steel, Ghost Ghost Fighting Fighting Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark Flying, Poison, Bug, Psychic, Ghost (Immune) Rock, Bug, Dark Flying, Psychic, Fairy Flying Fighting, Bug, Grass, Fairy Rock, Steel, Electric Ground, Fighting, Bug, Grass Rock, Electric, Ice Poison Grass, Fairy Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Ground, Psychic Ground Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Bug, Grass Poison, Rock Water, Grass, Ice Rock Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice Fighting, Ground, Steel Poison, Rock Water, Grass, Ice Bug Grass, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Fairy Fighting, Ground, Grass Flying, Rock, Fire Ghost Ghost, Psychic Dark Normal, Fighting, Poison, Bug Ghost, Dark Steel Rock, Ice, Fairy Steel, Fire, Water, Electric Normal, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Fighting, Fire, Poison Fire Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Ground, Rock, Water Water Ground, Rock, Fire Water, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Grass, Electric Grass Ground, Rock, Water Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass Water, Grass, Electric Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice Electric Flying, Water Ground, Grass, Electric Flying, Steel, Electric Ground Psychic Fighting, Poison Steel, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark Ice Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Ice Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire Dragon Dragon Steel Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Ice, Dragon, Fairy Dark Ghost, Psychic Fighting, Dark, Fairy Ghost, Psychic, Dark Fighting, Bug, Fairy Fairy Fighting, Dragon, Dark Poison, Steel, Fire Fighting, Bug, Dark Poison, Ghost, Dragon

But there are a few type weaknesses in Pokémon GO that are reasonably simple to keep in mind, such as the center weaknesses of Fire, Water, and Grass-types. Fire beats Grass, Grass beats Water, Water beats Fire you can check in Pokémon weakness chart.

However, it ended up complex when it comes to less direct sorts like Dragon, Ghost, Fairy, Poison, or Dark-types. Much obliged to Niantic’s chart, as well as a few delivered by the Pokémon community on sites like Bulbapedia, these sort of points of interest and drawbacks can be effortlessly alluded back to.

So let’s check out what the Niantic chart of Pokémon GO says and stand for under this type of Pokémon’s:

Breaking down the above charts shows that the X-axis of the charts represents the defending from the given move and the Y-axis represents the attacking side along with the particular move. Well, the Green circle represents the most and super effective damage, the Red triangle represents the Resistance to damage and the Standard damage type is being represented by Empty spaces. Moreover, the black ‘X’ on some of the places in the chart represents the immunity damage from that particular type of move.

What’s Pokémon Gardevoir?

Gardevoir has the ability to read the future. On the off chance that it faculties impending threat to its Trainer, this Pokémon is said to unleash its psychokinetic vitality at full power.

Gardevoir could be a Psychic & Fairy Pokémon which evolves from Kirlia. It is defenseless to Poison, Ghost, and Steel moves. Gardevoir’s strongest move set is Confusion & Psychic and it features a Max CP of 3,093. The 5 most grounded Pokémon you’ll utilize to defeat Gardevoir are Metagross, Gengar, Chandelure, Deoxys (Assault), Dialga.

List of Pokémon Go multipliers

The multipliers for Pokémon Go are as follows:

Super viable against two sorts: 2.56x

Super compelling assaults: 1.6x

Not exceptionally viable assaults: 0.625x

Not exceptionally compelling against two sorts: 0.391x

Taking the time to learn which Pokémon are strong and weak against other sorts can regularly provide you the edge required to swing indeed the hardest battles in your favor. On the beat of this, familiarizing yourself with Pokémon Go’s sorts will help you in Attack Fights, whereas too speeding up the method of obtaining those all-important PokeCoins.

