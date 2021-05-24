Pokimane introduces her cousin ‘Sou’ on stream, check the duo having fun



Pokimane introduces her cousin “Sou” on stay stream: In a current Twitch stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys launched her cousin “Sou” to her viewers. That is the first time when her cousin joins the stay stream. Normally, Pokimane doesn’t characteristic her household on her social media handles. The Moroccan streamer Pokimane at present resides in Canada and streams from there.





Just lately, Pokimane was doing a stay stream on Twitch in the “Simply Chatting” class. In the stream, she was interacting with the viewers when her cousin “Sou” joined her on stream. This was a shock aspect for the viewers the place viewers effectively obtained the cousin.

Pokimane requested her cousin to introduce herself the place Sou stated, “Okay, effectively you guys can name me Sou. I’m her cousin from Morocco and at present residing in Texas. You possibly can name me Poki’s cousin. I lately graduated and residing in Texas for some time. We bought plenty of mud satan’s monsoons. It’s getting fairly loopy.”

Pokimane’s cousin “Sou” had ended up roasting her over relationship standing. Nevertheless, Sou, may not need to reveal few particulars about herself. She solely reveals about her commencement and present residence in Texas. Pokimane additionally cleared the false impression of viewers the place she cleared that her cousin title is ” Sou” not “Sue” which viewers assuming in chat.

Pokimane went on the joke about the climate in the hometown of her cousin. Sou additionally revealed that she born and grew up in Morocco. In the finish, Pokimane claimed that Sou used to play a wide range of video games as in comparison with her. Sou acknowledged to the viewers of Pokimane that she was an enormous fan of Minecraft video games. Sou appeared very snug whereas streaming with her cousin. That is the first time when Pokimane’s members of the family be a part of her stream. Beforehand Pokimane has posted the pics with her cousin a way back.

