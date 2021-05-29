Pokimane is the Most attractive Twitch Streamer” said xQc on his stream



Pokimane is the Most attractive Twitch Streamer” said xQc on his latest stream: Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one among the largest Twitch streamers. Throughout his newest Twitch dwell stream, xQc said that Pokimane is the most attractive Twitch streamer.





The 25-years previous streamer and different Twitch broadcasters got here collectively for a stream. This stream is titled as “LOST AND ALONE MAN GOES CRAZED – WACKO – MODE AND WINS AT EVERY SINGLE THING HE TOUCHES ( BECOMES WARLORD CHIEFTAIN COMMANDER LORD ) ( GONE BAD )” that includes KaceyTron, Ludwig Ahgren, Hasan Dogan “HasanAbi” Piker and QTCinderella together with a particular {couples}.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel who not too long ago acquired banned from GTA RP completely, despatched followers right into a tizzy the place he chooses Imane “Pokimane” Anys as the most attractive streamer on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. The stream was going on round the {couples} recreation the place at a specific juncture of the recreation fellow streamers requested xQc to call the most attractive streamer on the platform. And surprisingly xQc said the identify of Pokimane who is the largest feminine streamer on Twitch. After this response, his girlfriend acquired shocked and she or he rests round him however she additionally requested xQc to ship followers into overdrive.

After this remark followers began sharing their response on social media by storm. xQc and Pokimane are two of the most well-known names in the streaming neighborhood. They at all times preserve to not embrace their private lives in the stream or social media particularly on the relationship factor. Each streamers have an enormous fan base on Twitch in addition to social media platforms.

In case you requested the followers to decide on the most memorable moments on Twitch streams, all of them will certainly point out the xQc and Pokimane revelation. A few of the followers shared their views on social media about xQc and Pokimane revelation the place xQc said that Pokimane is the most attractive streamer on Twitch. A few of them are proven under.

xQc is proper. pokimane is one among the most attractive streamers — mimi 🌱 (@sykkute) May 29, 2021

yo @pokimanelol xQc said you had been the most attractive streamer on the platform — Freeze Nether | #NorthNether (@TwitchNetherss) May 29, 2021