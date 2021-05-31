Pokimane reacts on xQc’s comment



Pokimane ‘Most Engaging Streamer’- Pokimane reacts on xQc’s comment: Greatest feminine Twitch streamer, Imane “Pokimane” Anys reacted on xQc comment the place he referred to as her The Most Engaging streamer on the platform. Not too long ago throughout a stream, Felix ” xQc” Lengyel referred to as Pokimane essentially the most engaging streamer on the Twitch.





“Sorry, that’s not what I assumed was gonna occur. I assumed it was gonna be a tier-3 joke. That’s what the title stated. I’ll say, I’m flattered actually, that’s very good, thanks. There are such a lot of sizzling folks on this web site, they even stated it doesn’t need to be a lady.”

Pokimane ‘Most Engaging Streamer’: How precisely issues unfolded?

One of many greatest streamer on platform, Ludwig Ahgren hosted a recreation present not too long ago which known as “Newlyweds”. Ludwig had invited a number of streamer {couples} the place xQc and Sam additionally accepted the invitation. Ludwig additionally introduced his girlfriend QTCinderella to hitch the sport present. This recreation present was livestremed on Twitch the place streamer {couples} had been enjoying a recreation. Throughout the recreation somebody requested xQc to call the one that he thought was essentially the most engaging streamer on Amazon owned streaming platform Twitch.

Everybody on the sport present together with her girlfriend obtained shocked with the reply of xQc who finally took Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ identify. After this incident followers began asking the response of Pokimane the place she reacted on this comment throughout her current Twitch stream.

Pokimane began watching the clip of the incident the place she thinks that it is going to be a low stage joke however after watching the clip the place xQc referred to as her The Most Engaging streamer on the Twitch, she flattered. She burst into laughter after heard xQc took her identify.

She stated,

Pokimane additionally made enjoyable of Adept who selected Rubius and stated, “ It takes balls to confess having a crush on a fellow streamer.” xQc prompt that he wished to take his girlfriend identify however based on recreation guidelines he couldn’t use his or his associate identify.