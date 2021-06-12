Pokimane’s Twitch followers, sub count, emotes, and more, in 2021

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one in all mainly essentially the most neatly-preferred feminine articulate creators on this planet. Pokimane blew up in recognition spherical January 2017 due to her League of Legends articulate and lastly got here to be recognized for her Fortnite streams. She has been energetic on Twitch since 2013, and was as soon as named the “Handiest Twitch Streamer of the 300 and sixty 5 days” in 2017 by Shorty awards.

Aside from League of Legends and Fortnite, Pokimane usually streams different video video games corresponding to Rust, Amongst Us, Valorant, GTA V, Minecraft and Apex Legends. The streamer additionally has 3 YouTube accounts with the usernames “Pokimane,” “Pokimane Too,” and “Pokimane ASMR,” with 6.64 million, 439k and 767k subscribers respectively.

Pokimane was as soon as additionally given a personalised emote in Fortnite to acknowledge her contribution to the recreation. She is assumed for having a tickled persona and normally spends hours attractive along with her Twitch viewers. Listed proper right here seems at some traditional recordsdata about Pokimane’s Twitch channel.

What variety of Twitch followers does Pokimane have? The feminine Twitch streamer’s sub-depend, emotes, and each half else you would possibly maybe know!

It is no secret that Pokimane is one in all mainly essentially the most neatly-preferred articulate creators on this planet this present day. The streamer right now has exactly 7.9 million followers on Twitch. Proper right here is the ample possibility of followers that she has ever registered on the platform. Pokimane’s Twitch fantasy is right now ranked 79th on the platform, in step with Twitch Tracker.

Characterize through Twitch Tracker

On the time of penning this textual content, the streamer had correct over 11k subscribers on Twitch (11,006). Then but once more, the sub-counts of most Twitch streamers are likely to fluctuate on an practically each day foundation. Regardless, she for now owns the 73rd most subscribed Twitch channel.

Pokimane right now has correct over 5k energetic proficient subs and carried out her very most sensible ever sub-depend of exactly 30,712 energetic subscriptions in April 2020. The picture under would possibly maybe presumably maybe moreover even be thought of for extra recordsdata about Pokimane’s newest Twitch subscribers.

Pokimane hosts spherical 3-5 streams per week and crossed the 7 million-followers tag on Twitch in path of the beginning of January 2021. She has streamed over 4,526 hours on Twitch until date and registered a peak viewership of higher than 138k viewers in January of this 300 and sixty 5 days as neatly. As a ways as Pokimane’s Twitch emotes are involved, the streamer right now gives a complete of 62 emotes, alongside aspect 16 Loyalty Badges, 10 Cheer Badges, and 5 “Cheermotes.” The 62 emotes are categorised on the basis of sub-tiers. For extra recordsdata and visible illustration of the emotes, the subsequent hyperlink would possibly maybe presumably maybe moreover even be thought of:

Pokimane tier ($4.99) 1 emotes:

pokiPhone, pokiShy, poki4, pokiHmph, pokiLOL, pokiHA, pokiBAN, pokiGift, pokiWeird, pokiNT, pokiKEK, pokiSnort, pokiYA, pokiWK, pokiUWU, pokiS, pokiEgg, poki2, pokiChair, pokiPride, pokiT, pokiPOP, pokiREE, pokiWow, pokiMimi, pokiKona, poki5, pokiW, pokiGood, pokiFail, pokiClout, pokiLO, pokiPuke, pokiL, pokiBruh, pokiH, pokiStare, pokiO, pokiWater, pokiYikes, pokiEZ, pokiAww, pokiGUN, pokiBased, pokiSub, pokiPeepo, pokiM, pokiSubs, pokiHey, poki1, pokiDrool, pokiWaiting, pokiHmm, pokiCry, pokiFree, pokiHeart, poki3, pokiHYPERS, pokiPrime, pokiC

Pokimane tier ($9.99) II emotes:

pokiMoney

Pokimane tier ($24.99) emotes:

pokiFlex

For recordsdata relating to the loyalty/cheer badges and Cheermotes, the subsequent hyperlink would possibly maybe presumably maybe moreover even be thought of. Irrespective of her recognition, she was as soon as earlier is named one in all mainly essentially the most controversial streamers spherical. Pokimane has repeatedly been recognized to have a gargantuan andobsessive crew of viewers. Her followers are mentioned to care about her “seems” a little bit of too well-known, with the time period “simp” in basic arising relating to the streamer.

Moreover, Pokimane has additionally been involved with altercations with fellow articulate creators like Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, and YouTuber ITsAGundam. For extra recordsdata relating to the controversies, the subsequent article would possibly maybe presumably maybe moreover even be learn.

