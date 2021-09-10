Poland issues Brexit warning to EU after bloc orders them to introduce judicial reform

Poland has issued a Brexit-related warning to the EU as the bloc ordered them to introduce judicial reforms or impose fines.

A spokesman for Poland’s conservative nationalist governing party, Law and Justice, said on Thursday that Britain would have to “find a harsh solution” to its dispute with the EU before pointing out and exiting the bloc.

Speaking during a discussion at an economic forum in Poland, Ryszard Terlecki said the party wanted to stay in the EU and have a cooperative relationship, but that the EU ‘must be acceptable to us.’

“If things go as they are likely to go, we will have to find drastic solutions,” he warned. Referring to Brexit, he said, ‘The British showed that the bureaucratic dictatorship of Brussels did not suit them and they turned and left.

His comments came after the European Commission said on Tuesday that it had asked the EU’s court of justice to impose daily fines on Poland over its rule of law, and a controversial chamber of the Polish Supreme Court that disciplines judges and prosecutors.

The EU’s justice commissioner has also suggested holding the country’s COVID-19 recovery fund on hold until it brings about judicial reform and removes the chamber.

Brussels argues it threatens the country’s judicial independence, and despite Warsaw saying it would destroy the chamber, the EU said Poland had ‘not taken all the necessary measures’.

In response to Terleki’s warning, Polish opposition politicians accused the governing party of endangering Poland’s membership in the European Union.

Former European Council President Donald Tusk, now the leader of Poland’s opposition party – the Civic Platform – warned today of a “persistent weakening” or presence of Poland in the EU by the Law and Justice party.

Asked whether he was confident of Poland’s continued membership of the European Union, he said: ‘No, I do not have such peace of mind and no one should have.

Disasters like Brexit, for example, or Poland’s possible exit from the European Union often happen not because one has planned them, but because one has been unable to plan a wise choice for such a potential drama Is.’

Government spokesman Piotr Müller denied this, saying there was no intention to leave the 27-member bloc: ‘We will not follow the path of Great Britain.’

Terleki, who is also the leader of the ruling party group in parliament, spoke earlier this week after Poland was moved to punish them financially for actions that increase the governing party’s control over the courts. Huh.

Brussels says they are against EU law.

Terleki’s remarks prompted opposition lawmakers to accuse law and justice of demanding Poland’s departure from the European Union. Senate President Tomasz Grodzki said it would not be in Poland’s interest to leave the European Union.

Amid the uproar, Terleki tweeted on Thursday that he does not support leaving the bloc, adding: ‘Poland was, is and will be a member of the European Union.

Despite the Polish government’s long-running disputes with the European Union, polls show that most polls are in favor of the bloc’s membership.

Hungary, seen as a close ally of Poland in the EU bloc, has hit out at Brussels for imposing fines on its judicial reform.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga accused the EU of ‘attacking’ Warsaw and interfering in its legislative process, and called Brussels ‘reprehensible and arrogant’ for destroying the controversial chamber.

The Minister of Justice said in a post on Facebook: ‘The European Commission launched a stern attack on Poland.

He said, “The process is not only humiliating but also completely unacceptable… With this reprehensible and arrogant move, the Commission has crossed a threshold which we previously thought was unimaginable.” ‘We support Poland in a big way and show solidarity with our Polish friends.’

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga (pictured) has accused the EU of ‘attacking’ Warsaw and interfering in its legislative process, and called Brussels ‘reprehensible and arrogant’ to destroy the controversial chamber.

Hungary and Poland have been major allies in recent years, both ruled by nationalist governments that have locked horns with Brussels over press freedom and LGBT rights.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also assured Polish President Andrzej Duda that his government would give ‘solidarity and support’ and, during Thursday’s meeting between the pair, accused Brussels of ‘abusing its power’.

Poland has also been told by the EU that it will need to prove that it is no longer defying an EU court on its judicial independence in order to begin receiving its COVID-19 recovery funds.

The EU’s justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, said it was logical that the EU would not deliver the €36bn Poland had applied for under the bloc’s recovery package, which is awaiting approval from the European Commission.

That is until he has made a ‘real change’ in his disciplinary chamber for judges, Renders said, before adding that the penalty for Poland should be as high as €1m a day, although he insisted That amount was up to the court.

‘I must say that we are at the end of the so-called talks on this with Poland. According to The Financial Times, we have tried to get into the actual conversation before the court with some letters and some documents.

‘We have received positive responses from the Court of Justice but Poland has no intention of fully complying with the ECJ’s decisions, and therefore the next step is financial.’

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also assured Polish President Andrzej Duda (pictured) that his government would give 'solidarity and support' in its struggle with the European Union.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Renders said it was logical that the EU would not deliver the €36bn Poland had applied for under the bloc’s recovery package unless it had reformed its judiciary.

The EU is also conflicting with Poland on issues ranging from challenge by its government to the primacy of EU law to LGBT rights and freedom of the press.

The Commission recently warned five Polish regional councils that they could lose money over declarations that they were ‘LGBT-free’, and it has said that Warsaw’s position that EU law is not above national law, The EU is blocking the release of 57 billion euros in recoveries. Funds.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobrow accused the EU of double standards, saying that the justice systems of other European countries operate in a similar way to Poland.

“Today’s decision… is another manifestation of the European Commission’s aggression towards Poland, an attempt to limit our sovereignty and an attack on the Polish legal system,” he told a news conference.

The EU says the Polish chamber is being used to pressure judges or exercise political control over judicial decisions and its top court, ruling that it undermines EU law, has called for its dissolution. has ordered.

The Polish government said three weeks ago that the chamber would be dismantled as part of broader judiciary reforms in the coming months, but the executive commission said it was now taking action.

“The commission is asking the court to impose a daily fine payment on Poland until the measures imposed by the court order are fully implemented,” the commission said in a statement.

The European Commission argues that, while the Chamber is not accepting any new cases, it is still working through existing cases.

Piotr Müller said he would present his proposals for judicial reform in the autumn.