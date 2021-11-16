Poland Uses Water Cannons and Tear Gas as Tensions Rise at Belarus Border
WARSAW (Reuters) – Border guards on Tuesday fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a large number of Belarusian migrants trying to cross the border, Polish officials said.
Tensions have been building over the EU’s eastern front for weeks as thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have fled to Belarus in hopes of finding their way into the bloc. Belarus – EU member states bordering Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – Belarusian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko’s government has been accused of using humans as weapons in a “hybrid attack”.
Tensions erupted on Tuesday morning after several nights of tense agitation.
Polish officials said in a series of Twitter messages that border guards at the Kuznetsk-Bruzzi crossing were attacked by people throwing “stones, bottles and logs” and firing “stun grenades”.
“The entire offensive is coordinated by Belarusian services and monitored by drones,” Polish officials said in a video posted on the conflict. “As a result of the Belarusian-inspired attack, one policeman was seriously injured.”
The officer is undergoing treatment at a hospital for a fractured skull, officials said.
Since the Polish government banned journalists from covering the border, it was impossible to verify the score of the videos that appeared on social media to show the authorities’ claims or pieces of the conflict.
The Lukashenko government has denied allegations with the United States that it created the crisis and directed the movement of immigrants.
“We cannot allow this so-called problem to escalate into a full-blown conflict,” Mr Lukashenko told a government meeting on Tuesday, according to Belta, state news agency.
“The main thing now is to protect our country and our people and prevent conflict,” he added.
The number of migrants at the border began to rise after Belarus relaxed visa requirements in August. Western leaders say that Shri. Lukashenko – who is facing EU crackdowns for cracking down on Ryanair flights to Belarus for cracking down on political dissent and arresting dissident journalists – is using immigrants to gain an advantage over the bloc.
Since the 2015 migration crisis, when more than a million migrants and asylum seekers sought to enter the European Union, the bloc has tightened border controls and declared that uncontrolled migration is no longer possible.
But the issue remains potentially explosive, and the Polish nationalist government, which has been steadily losing support in Poland, has taken over at the moment.
Adam Glapinski, Poland’s chief central banker – a longtime friend and ally of Polish de facto leader Jaroslav Kaczynski – announced this week that Poland’s National Bank would issue collector’s notes and coins “for the protection of Poland’s eastern border”.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the influx of migrants on the EU’s eastern border has led to a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU:
Mr Kazinsky recently convened a meeting in Warsaw next month for like-minded right-wing leaders – including Hungary’s Victor Urban and Italy’s Matteo Salvini – to discuss the future of the European Union and the need for greater emphasis on national sovereignty and “traditional values.”
Relations between Brussels and Warsaw have soured, with the European Union accusing the Polish government of undermining the rule of law and ending the independence of the judiciary.
But as the migration crisis grows, the bloc has given full support to Poland and other nations on its eastern border.
With Russia backing Belarus, the humanitarian crisis on the border threatens to escalate into a wider regional conflict. And as the cold temperatures begin to grip the region, there are fears of further tragedy among migrants, with thousands of men, women and children trapped between the razor wire and the border guards.
Anatole Magdziarz Report contributions from Warsaw.
#Poland #Water #Cannons #Tear #Gas #Tensions #Rise #Belarus #Border
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.