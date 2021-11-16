Poland Uses Water Cannons and Tear Gas as Tensions Rise at Belarus Border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Border guards on Tuesday fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a large number of Belarusian migrants trying to cross the border, Polish officials said.

Tensions have been building over the EU’s eastern front for weeks as thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have fled to Belarus in hopes of finding their way into the bloc. Belarus – EU member states bordering Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – Belarusian leader Alexander G. Lukashenko’s government has been accused of using humans as weapons in a “hybrid attack”.

Tensions erupted on Tuesday morning after several nights of tense agitation.

Polish officials said in a series of Twitter messages that border guards at the Kuznetsk-Bruzzi crossing were attacked by people throwing “stones, bottles and logs” and firing “stun grenades”.

“The entire offensive is coordinated by Belarusian services and monitored by drones,” Polish officials said in a video posted on the conflict. “As a result of the Belarusian-inspired attack, one policeman was seriously injured.”