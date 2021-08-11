Poland’s Government Wins Vote on Media Bill, Despite Losing Majority

Poland’s right-wing coalition government won a narrow victory in parliament on Wednesday when lawmakers passed a controversial media bill that could lead to the loss of a US television station’s license.

The lower house’s passage of the media bill came during a stormy and chaotic session of parliament in which legislation was briefly postponed by opposition lawmakers. The government forced a vote to cancel the postponement, prompting cries of outrage from lawmakers.

The long day of political shenanigans followed the withdrawal of the government of a small coalition partner in a dispute over the proposed new law. The departure of the coalition partner means that the government has now lost its parliamentary majority.

The government, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party, will continue to rule Poland unless it loses a vote of confidence, which would require a two-thirds vote in the lower house. But the government is hurt and faces dissent from another coalition partner, so it may not last until the next scheduled election, in 2023.