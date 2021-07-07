Polaris Office 9.0.19 APK for Android – Download



Polaris Office is a productive app which is installed by default on a few Samsung mobiles and tablets. The app is designed for your convenience where you can create/edit documents, data sheets, power slides. The format is same as you use in Microsoft Office, PDF, ODT and TXT without installing any application.

By using this app you can sync these files on different cloud services like DropBox, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive and FTP on Android platform. You can also sync with iCloud on Apple platform to access them from any platform. Also you can convert these files into PDF. View and print files directly in the Polaris Office app without installing Adobe Reader.

While using Polaris Office app you do not need to install Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides or Microsoft office in full or partial form.

How to use?

You can download Polaris Office app from Google Play store on your Android devices. After installing Polaris Office app you must complete the registration process to use Polaris Office app by providing an email or a FB account otherwise create a new one. If you are not interested in registering right now you may skip it for later. After skipping the registration process a push notification will alert you till the completion for a week.

Polaris Office app Supports these file formats: DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX, PPS, PPSX, TXT, HWP, ODT, PDF and CSV. It also supports different national languages. The app has its own cloud service namely Polaris Drive which is a by default cloud.

Initially, Polaris Office app offers a 14-days trial version for its users. After that app will prompt you to select one amongst multiple subscription plans. The application has three subscription types which are discussed below.

Polaris Office Plans (Cloud Office)

Smart Plan ($3.99/month & $39.99/year) with 1GB storage and 9 sync devices.

Pro Plan ($5.99/month & $59.99/year) unlimited storage and 15 sync devices with the facility of edit PDF files.

Business Plan ($7.99/month & $83.88/year).

For PC

For Windows Operating system (LifeTime License) for $79.99.

MAC Operating system(LifeTime License) for $79.99.

For Mobile

Mobile (Permanent) for $13.99.

You can remove advertisements by purchasing Remove Ad for $4.99.

If you do not pay for the removal of ads but you watch a full ad then Polaris Office app will not ask you for a subscription plan for the next 60 minutes.If you want to cancel your current subscription plan then you have to inform the team 24 hours before the cancellation date otherwise your current subscription plan will be renewed recursively.