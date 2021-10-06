Polar’s Grit X Multisport watch goes pro

Polar is rolling out several updates to its family of sports watches today. This includes the launch of the Polar Grit X Pro for outdoor multisport enthusiasts, as well as feature and design changes to the company’s “premium” Vantage V2 multisport watch and the Polar Unite fitness watch.

The Grit X Pro is an update to the Grit X that was launched last year. For an additional $70/€70, the $499.90/€499.90 Pro model adds a tough sapphire lens and a durable yet supple FKM watch band. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same specs as last year: GPS/A-GPS, waterproof to 100 meters, turn-by-turn navigation when connected to the Komoot, and what’s considered one of the most accurate heart rates on any watch. Available sensors. The Grit X watches will last up to 40 hours of battery life in full GPS and heart rate tracking mode, up to 100 hours with some features disabled, or up to seven days in watch mode. The Grit X Pro is available in copper, black and gold.

If weight is a primary concern (rugged multisport watches are heavy!), Polar is also selling a titanium version, which is 12 percent lighter, for $599.95 / €599.90 – a price that includes a second band made of leather. The watch plus leather band weighs in at 53 grams. This makes the Grit X Pro Titan the most expensive sports watch in Polar’s lineup.

Polar sent me a copper-colored Grit X Pro review unit to test. Although I’ve only used it for a few days, I can already say that the Pro model, like the Grit X makes it, offers a respectable mix of features for the price. It lacks some of the capabilities like the V02max for measuring your maximum oxygen uptake, on-device topographic trail maps, and local storage for music you’ll find on other multisport outdoor watches, but Polar’s latest covers most of the basics well. Are included. In particular, Polar’s FitSpark workout tips are actually quite useful because they’re tailored to my current fitness level, goals, activity history, and nighttime recharge score that takes into account how well I slept. .

I also really like the Grit X Pro’s weight, look, and textured buttons, but I find the display less readable than class-leading sport watches like the more expensive Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro, both indoors and outdoors. I love the texture of the FKM rubber bands, and the durability looks promising compared to the original silicone bands bundled with other sport watches (I tore one of Garmin’s mountain biking watches, for example).



Polar’s $499.95 Vantage V2, launched last year, is the company’s multisport watch for those who counteract the chiseled aesthetic of grit. This multisport watch you choose is also an important concern when tracking your V02max (hello, runner). Now, in addition to a new bright red colorway, Polar is giving the Vantage V2 the ability to quickly swap out bands to make this sport watch suitable for more occasions.

Today, the Vantage V2 is getting the $549.95 Shift version, available in silver and black, fitted with new quick release bars with leather and FKM straps. Current Vantage V2 owners can purchase the $49.95 Shift Edition bundle, which includes a quick-release adapter bar and a choice of any 22mm Polar band.

Vantage V2 owners are also getting the 3.0 software update that reflects the latest additions added to the Grit X Pro. These include always-on dashboard features like a compass and altimeter, navigation features to help you get back to the start of your journey, and an HR sensor mode that uses Bluetooth to show your heart rate on gym equipment and mobile apps. does.

Finally, Polar is giving its lightweight (32g) $149.95 Unite watch new red and teal colorways with a software update. The update brings down features like weekly summary and energy source (carbs, protein and fat) consumption estimation available on other Polar watches, in addition to the same HR sensor mode that comes in the Vantage V2.