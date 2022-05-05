World

Police: 16-year-old Alissa Kolenovic struck by truck driver, killed while walking to school in the Bronx

10 hours ago
NEW YORK — Police say a teenage girl was struck by a box truck and killed as she walked to school in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Pelham Parkway section as the victim was crossing at Neil Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 16-year-old Alissa Kolenovic.

According to police, the driver, 46-year-old Joseph Zillitto Jr., stayed on the scene. He’s been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

