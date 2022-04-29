World

Police: 2 injured in Spring Valley High School stabbing

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Police: 2 injured in Spring Valley High School stabbing
Written by admin
Police: 2 injured in Spring Valley High School stabbing

Police: 2 injured in Spring Valley High School stabbing

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — Two people were stabbed during a fight at Spring Valley High School on Friday, police said.

It happened in the parking lot just after school let out at 2 p.m., according to police.

Police believe all involved are students who attend the high school.

The two who were stabbed were taken to the hospital.

Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

#Police #injured #Spring #Valley #High #School #stabbing

READ Also  Ukrainian soldier pleads with pope, world leaders to help evacuate 600 people stuck in Mariupol standoff

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment