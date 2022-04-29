Police: 2 injured in Spring Valley High School stabbing



SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — Two people were stabbed during a fight at Spring Valley High School on Friday, police said.

It happened in the parking lot just after school let out at 2 p.m., according to police.

Police believe all involved are students who attend the high school.

The two who were stabbed were taken to the hospital.

Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.