Police: 79-year-old man randomly punched inside Queens subway station

12 hours ago
NEW YORK – Police say a 79-year-old man was randomly attacked inside a Queens subway station. 

It happened last Saturday at the Junction Boulevard station. 

Police said the suspect walked up to the victim and punched him to the ground. 

The man was rushed to the hospital with a head injury but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

