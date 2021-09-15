Police advocates say DOJ bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants ‘pander to anti-police narrative’

Police advocates say the Justice Department’s ban on federal agents from using chokeholds, and no-knock warrants ‘pander to the anti-police narrative’ and is demoralizing among law enforcement officers.

The National Police Association urged the DOJ to reconsider its sanctions, which were announced on Tuesday, and that it ‘hamstrings’ officers’ legal actions to arrest violent offenders.

“Instead of imposing more controls and restrictions on federal law enforcement, it will be wonderful to see the DOJ use its efforts to control violent crime and violent criminals,” said Sargent, a spokesman for the National Police Association. Betsy Brantner Smith told DailyMail.com.

‘That means more arrests, more imprisonments and trials… it’s incredibly frustrating for law enforcement to have someone arrested and get them back on the road.

‘It is time to acknowledge the failure of the police, and let’s get back on the right track and protect American citizens,’ Sgt. Brentner told DailyMail.com.

The chokehold ban didn’t surprise Bill Johnson — the executive direction of the National Association of Police Organizations, which represents more than 241,000 officers nationwide — or Jason Johnson, executive director of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund.

‘It’s about perception versus reality, and reality is a chokehold that is rarely used,’ Jason Johnson told DailyMail.com.

Protesters are vigorously demanding a ban on chokeholds since the death of George Floyd

The National Police Association urges the Justice Department to reconsider its ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, saying it ‘hamstrings’ officers’ legal action to arrest violent criminals to ‘further an anti-police narrative’ Is.

71 of America’s 100 largest police departments now prohibit chokeholds—up from 28 before George Floyd’s death—according to the Police Use of Force Project, which reviewed use of force policies.

At least 17 of the two states have banned chokeholds since Floyd’s killing.

Brentner, a 29-year veteran of the Chicago police force, echoed his sentiments, saying that chokeholds are not taught and are a media-push term.

What most people call a chokehold is a lateral vascular neck restraint, which is a control technique applied to the sides of the neck and uses a combination of physical factors to restrict blood flow to the brain, causing the subject to lose consciousness. could.

Sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith was a police officer in Chicago for 29 years. She is now a spokeswoman for the National Police Association and said, “It’s time to acknowledge the failure of the police, and let’s get back on the right track and protect American citizens.”

Sergeant Brantner said this is a technique that is rarely used but ‘effective in cases involving petty officers.’

“It’s hard to get a handle on a subject who is actively resisting a legitimate arrest while taking control of our firearms,” ​​Brentner told DaiyMail.com. ‘The use of force will never look beautiful.

‘What’s the point of the DOJ in doing this? It’s not going to protect civilians and it’s going to put its law enforcement at risk,’ Brantner told DailyMail.com.

‘I think it’s a way for the (Biden) administration to say we’re doing something about the false narrative about these evil cops who are abusing citizens.’

The lateral vascular neck restraint falls under the category of ‘carotid restraint’, which was restricted by the DOJ to federal law enforcement agencies.

Bill Johnson and Jason Johnson (unrelated) both told DailyMail.com that the issue is a ban on no-knock warrants because it sets up a potential confrontation with police and gives suspects a chance to destroy evidence.

Jason Johnson told DailyMail.com, ‘The no-knock warrant ban has the potential to cause harm.

Bill Johnson (pictured), executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, which represents more than 241,000 officers, told DailyMail.com that the ban on no-knock warrants hurts police’s ability to gather evidence.

“When there is reason to believe that a suspect is armed, it is better to hold them and avoid confrontation,” he said. ‘If there is no confrontation, it is safe for everyone. If you do this, you are putting the authorities at risk and everyone involved.

Bill Johnson said there is also a case of restricted material and destruction of evidence.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Bill Johnson said, “Politically, there is a lot of pressure after civilian deaths.” ‘I understand the concern, but it went too far and may now hinder legitimate law enforcement actions.

‘You can be at the front door and say, “This is special agent and so. We have a warrant to search the base, and then you hear stuff (from inside), like, “Get rid of it.” “

‘It’s not enough to enter. You have to wait at the door. You have lost the strategic advantage of the warrant.’

Bill Johnson told DailyMail.com that ‘there is a lot of political pressure, particularly from Democrats, but also some Republicans, to lift the restrictions around the neck.

Jason Johnson told DailyMail.com, ‘It was the administration’s way of not citing fixing policing.

Asked if he thinks the DOJ no-knock warrant ban will be amended, he said he doesn’t know and added that his group, which supports and defends police and law enforcement professionals, will never be put on the table. But seat not found.

Democrats are pressuring Biden and his administration to introduce police reforms, Bill Johnson said without naming whom.

At first, he said, some Democrats tried to impose an outright ban on restraint, but there are life-threatening situations where an officer needs to do anything to subdue a violent suspect, he said. said.

He cited the example of a situation where an officer is disarmed or badly beaten or shot.

‘At that point, it’s no bar,’ Johnson said.

The sanctions on the DOJ were announced on Tuesday in response to intense political pressure following the killing of George Floyd and social unrest in the US over the past year and a half.

Although conditions have largely calmed down in recent months, political pressure – especially from some members of the left – is creating an ‘us versus them mentality, and this is not what we want,’ Bill Johnson said. .

READ Also Spain Issued ‘Equality Stamps’ in Skin Tones. The Darker Ones Were Worth Less. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that ‘no-knock’ entries would only be permitted in situations where an agent has reasonable grounds to believe that declaring the agent’s presence would prevent the agent and/or any other person An imminent threat of physical violence would arise.

Bill Johnson said, ‘It’s not everyone, but it is in many places, killing morale among rank and file.

“There was always a physical risk,” Johnson told DailyMail.com, “but now if the officer makes an honest mistake or a cell phone video captures the last 10 seconds of a situation, the officer is hung to dry.”

‘Career, personal reputation and now their independence are threatened. Unsurprisingly, it has become more difficult to retain executives who don’t want to risk it all,’ he told DailyMail.com

Tuesday’s ban came after more than a year of protests against police brutality and calls for police reform, which intensified after George Floyd was killed when Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Louisville while executing a no-knock warrant. wrong house.

The restrictions apply to federal agents who work under the DOJ and local police departments who work with the DOJ through the Joint Task Force.

Former President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring police departments to ban chokeholds in order to obtain certification that allows them to access federal grants.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have both touted police reform measures but remain at an impasse.

House Democrats’ George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would explicitly ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for officers.

Senate Republicans’ Justice Act focuses on transparency and training, encouraging choke hold bans but not enforcing them.