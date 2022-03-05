Police are looking for a man who pulled out a gun during a road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens



QUEENS (WABC) — Some drivers in Queens witnessed a scary road rage incident Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. this morning there was a road rage shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

Two men were arguing while driving alongside each other on the parkway near exit 6 in Queens. Then one of them pulled out a gun.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the back and the leg.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man driving a white vehicle.

The make of his car and license plate number are unknown, police are still searching for the suspect.

