Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape at the 14th Street 7th Avenue subway station



CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman on a subway platform.

The suspect approached the 45-year-old woman late at night January 14 inside the 123 subway station on 14th Street and 7th Avenue, according to police.

He then punched the victim in the arm and threw her to the floor while attempting to rape her.

The suspect fled onto a northbound train when other passengers stepped in to help the victim.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man in the police sketch to come forward with information.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.

