World

Police Arrest Man Who Flung Hammer at Woman – Gadget Clock

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Police Arrest Man Who Flung Hammer at Woman – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Police Arrest Man Who Flung Hammer at Woman – Gadget Clock

Police Arrest Man Who Flung Hammer at Woman – Gadget Clock

Police Release New Photo of Suspect in Hammer Attack

A man accused of viciously attacking a 57-year-old woman with a hammer as she entered a Queens subway station was arrested on charges of attempted murder, police announced Sunday.

Authorities say William Blount, also 57, is the man responsible for kicking the woman down the stairs and bludgeoning her over the head with a hammer before robbing her. He’s accused of attacking her after following the woman into Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City Thursday.

Police officials say Blount is also facing charges of robbery and assault. Contact information for his legal representation was not immediately known.

The arrest comes three days after the NYPD released video of the gruesome attack that left her hospitalized with critical injuries.

The victim, who works as a researcher for New York City’s Department of Health, was critically injured in the attack, a senior NYPD official said. Gadget Clock’s Myles Miller reports.

The victim, identified in an affidavit and by her employer as Nina Rothschild, was on her way home from work and walking down into the station, which serves the E, M and R lines, around 11:30 p.m., when she was attacked, the senior official said.

Rothschild was ambushed by the stranger, who is seen on video following her into the station about a step behind. Cops say he pulled out the hammer after kicking her down the stairs and hit her with it multiple times in the head.

He then took her purse, which had some cash, two phones, two rings and credit and debit cards, and fled the scene. It’s not clear if any words were exchanged.

READ Also  Nurses From Downstate Headed to Western NY Amid COVID Surge – Gadget Clock

Officers found Rothschild lying on the ground with trauma to her head. EMS brought the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was said to be critically injured with a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, health commissioner for the city, called the attack “horrific” in a statement and said the agency’s thoughts were with the woman and her family.

“Nina has worked tirelessly in service to her fellow New Yorkers and she is truly a public health hero,” Chokshi said. “The Health Department and I will do everything we can to support her in her recovery—and we ask that all New Yorkers keep her and her family in their thoughts while respecting their privacy during this difficult time.”

A 57-year-old woman was kicked down the stairs and bashed in the head with a hammer before being robbed Thursday night at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City, authorities say.

The horrifying attack came less than a week after Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul jointly announced a new subway safety initiative — one designed to both mitigate recent spikes in violence in the transit system and intensify homeless outreach as the city looks to encourage a rebound of subway use post-COVID.

Officials shared more details on that plan earlier this week, saying it would target six priority lines to start — the A, E, 1, 2/ 3 (described as a combination target), N, R and 7 — and include additional police and social services worker deployment.

Thursday’s attack marks one of nearly a dozen logged in transit since the announcement.

READ Also  Greek Fires Force Thousands More to Evacuate

#Police #Arrest #Man #Flung #Hammer #Woman #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment