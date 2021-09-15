Police arrest suspect in shooting of South Carolina legal heir Alex Murdaugh

Investigators say Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina legal heir, planned his own shooting in a failed plan to collect a $10 million life insurance payment for his surviving son.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed Tuesday that an alleged accomplice in the scheme had been arrested after Murdoff admitted to hiring a man for murder, WCBD-TV reports. Is.

Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit assisted suicide, assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and insurance fraud.

‘Wealth. Murdoff provided a statement to SLED that Mr. Smith had murdered his son for the purpose of collecting a life insurance policy worth approximately $10 million, the agency said in a statement.

Murdog, who is in rehab for opioid addiction following the unsolved murder of his wife and son in June and under investigation for misleading millions of people from his law firm, has yet to be arrested or charged. SLED says more charges are expected in the case.

Murdog is seen with his wife and son, who were shot and killed at the Family Hunting Lodge on June 7. Someone allegedly shot himself at Murdog on a rural roadside on 4 September.

Investigators work at the scene where Alex Murdog was shot in the head and injured after a car problem on a rural road on September 4, 2021 in Hampton County, SC.

Belonging to one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families, 53-year-old Murdog was allegedly shot in the head while changing the tire of a car on the side of a road in Hampton County.

Murdog was alone at the time of the incident, but he managed to dial 911 after being shot. He was later taken to the hospital where he was treated before being released.

On June 7, Murdoff’s wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were both shot and killed at the family’s hunting lodge in a case that remains unsolved.

Murdoff is also the subject of a criminal investigation over allegations he misappropriated funds from a private law firm where he was a partner.

Murdoff resigned from the firm just days after the roadside shooting incident, claiming he had misallocated millions of dollars.

After the roadside shooting, Murdoff said he was seeking drug addiction treatment.

On Monday, SLED announced that it had launched a criminal investigation into Murdog over alleged missing money, the latest twist in the family’s tragic and strange saga.

Announcing the announcement, Mark Keel, head of SLED, said, ‘As the head of SLED, I urge the public to be patient and allow this investigation to proceed.’

According to his lawyer, Murdoff was changing the tire of his car on this rural road in Hampton County when someone shot him through a passing car.

It was Murdoff who made a frantic 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. on June 7 in which he told the dispatcher that he had returned home to the gruesome sight of the bodies of his dead wife and son near the dog kennel on the property.

Alluding to growing impatience over the lack of any suspects or information about the shootings of Maggie and Paul or Alex, Chief Keel said, ‘The investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any matter potentially related must eventually face scrutiny in the criminal justice process.

‘As in all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.’

Murdoff had his license to practice law revoked indefinitely by the South Carolina Supreme Court last week.

Three generations of Murdoff have served as an attorney for the state’s 14th Circuit Court, the equivalent of a district attorney.

Developing story, more to follow.