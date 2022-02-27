World

Police asking for help in identifying man who sexually abused a 28-year-old woman after following her into Sunset Park home

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The incident began during the early hours of Saturday morning when a 28-year-old woman was exiting the 45th Street subway station near 4th Avenue.

11605686 022722 wabc sexual abuse sunsetpark img

The suspect followed the woman from the subway station into her apartment building nearby and proceeded to touch himself while making sexual comments towards the victim.

He then grabbed her by the neck while continuing to touch himself and then pouched her multiple times in the face and body.

The suspect fled on foot heading west on 3rd Avenue.

The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

