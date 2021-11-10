Police beat Protesting ASHA workers in shahjahanpur up Priyanka said yogi government attack insulted Corona warriors

Said, “Asha sisters going to meet the CM in Shahjahanpur for their demand were beaten up by the police and trampled with shoes.”

The Asha workers, who arrived in Shahjahanpur, UP, to give a memorandum to CM Yogi Adityanath, were picked up by the Jalalabad police and sent to the Rosa police station in the city. During this, the women police personnel also beat up the ASHA workers. When its video went viral on social media, opposition parties accused the UP government of adopting a dictatorial attitude. In the video, policemen are also seen stopping the media from taking photographs.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted the video and said, “The one-off attack on the Asha sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My Asha sisters have given their services diligently in Corona and on other occasions. Honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. Asha sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight.”

In the tweet video, he wrote, “Shameful act of UP government. Asha sisters going to meet the CM in Shahjahanpur for their demand were beaten up by the police and trampled with shoes. Said, “The Congress party is committed to the rights of honorarium of Asha sisters and their respect and if the government is formed, Asha sisters and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month.”

Assembly elections are due in UP in the next few months. In such a situation, leaders of all parties have started coming forward with the promise of meeting the people and supporting them in their struggle. On Tuesday, there was a meeting of CM in Badaun and Shahjahanpur.

Asha workers were going to give them a memorandum for their honorarium there, but before reaching there, the police caught them on the way and sent them away from the city. During this he was beaten up and the media persons were also stopped from taking his pictures.

Asha sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight.

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated / laid the foundation stone of schemes costing crores of rupees in Badaun and Shahjahanpur and alleged that riots used to happen in the previous Samajwadi Party government of the state and the cases of terrorists were withdrawn but now all the festivals and festivals are celebrated peacefully.