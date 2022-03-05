Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he claimed they were making too much noise



NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) — Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

The killing took place Friday inside an apartment that all three shared in Norwood.

Investigators identify the victim as Jonathan Hutcherson, 29.

They say John Delgado, 21, and Meanna Torigoe, 20, attacked Hutcherson and stabbed him as they brawled.

