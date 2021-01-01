Police catch ‘Bholi Si Surat’ bike thief, people laugh when updated in Bollywood style

People working in the police department are considered serious. However, this image has changed in the last few years and a variety of creativity is emerging on the social media of the police. Now that Faridabad police have also joined the trend, the sense of humor does not stop the laughter of social media users. In fact, Faridabad police reported the motorcycle theft on Twitter on Saturday. With this he shared a picture of the criminal. The funny twist is that the police gave the tweet a Bollywood look and worded it with the song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit film Dil To Pagal Hai.

Police gave the creative hashtag

Sharing pictures of bikes and criminals, police wrote, ‘Looking innocent, sluggish at work, stealing a motorcycle, yes.’ In addition, by giving a creative hashtag like #now_to_in_hai, the person was reportedly arrested.

Funny reactions from people

Now people are liking this Bollywood reference of the police on the microblogging site and giving different reactions to the update given with this twist. Some completed the song, while others shared funny GIFs saying the response from the police was amazing.