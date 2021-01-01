Police Commando Result 2021: Haryana Police Commando Result 2021 for Physical Test Out at hssc.gov.in

Police Commando Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the list of successful candidates in Physical Measurement Test (PMT), PST (High Jump). Those candidates who appeared in the HSSC PET PST from 16 August to 12 September 2021 can download the Police Commando Result from the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Haryana Police Commando PST (Running). Commando PST date and time will be released soon on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates have to complete 2 km race in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds. HSSC Commando Run will be of 10 marks.

Result of these candidates released, will be able to download like this

HSSC Commando Result 2021 PDF: Here’s how to download the result

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Public Notice’ link given on the website.

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘List of candidates qualified for PST (Running) for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)’.

Step 4: Download Haryana Police Commando Result PDF.

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of the selected candidates

The candidates who qualify the Commando Physical Test will be called for a written test of 60 marks. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had released the notification to fill 520 Male Constable Posts in the Commando Wing (Group C) of Police Department Constable Post in the month of June 2021.

Earlier, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for HSSC Female Constable Exam on its official website – hssc.gov.in. Haryana Police Women Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) and 19 September 2021 (Sunday). HSSC had invited online applications to fill 7298 vacancies of Male Constable (General Duty) Post, Female Constable (General Duty) Post and Female Constable from 11 January to 25 February 2021.

Notification issued for recruitment in various departments, apply till this date