Police complaint against Alia Bhatt: Police complaint lodged against Alia Bhatt and Manya on bridal attire in Mumbai over Kanyadan TV advertisement

A complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. While Alia is currently discussing her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, a TV commercial has found her in legal trouble. The controversy over Alia’s ‘Kanyadan’ bridal wear advertisement (Kanyadan TV ad) is on the rise. At the Santacruz police station in Mumbai, a man has lodged a complaint against Alia Bhatt against bridal wear company Manya and demanded to file a case.

Accused of hurting the feelings of Hindu Dharma

This advertisement of Alia’s ‘Kanyadan’ has been going on for the last several weeks. There is an objection to a section of the society to change ‘Kanyadan’ in advertisement to ‘Kanyaman’. In his petition, the complainant has said that this advertisement of Alia Bhatt is hurting the feelings of Hindus, as it shows Kanyadan in a retrograde manner. Therefore, there is a demand to file a case against the company and Alia Bhatt.

Dispute over conversion to Kanyadan Kanyaman

In this advertisement, Alia is seen as the bride and is sitting on the wedding tent. In the meantime, she talks about her upbringing and parents. At the same time, she is of the opinion that the tradition of ‘Kanyadan’ should be ‘Kanyaman’ instead of ‘Kanyadan’. As soon as this TV advertisement came out, many started criticizing it on social media. Users say that all religions have many such evils, but only Hinduism is being deliberately targeted.

There is confusion over Alia Bhatt’s ‘Kanyadan’, angry users say it insults Hinduism

Alia-Ranbir’s holiday in Jodhpur is under discussion

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is in the spotlight due to her Jodhpur holiday. She was seen with Ranbir Kapoor this holiday. Alia has shared photos of herself this holiday, while several other photos have also surfaced on social media, showing the two spending moments of love. There is talk that Alia and Ranbir may get married this year.

Kangana Ranaut slaps Alia Bhatt over ‘Kanyadan’ ad: ‘Don’t use religion to sell things’

Video: Ranbir Kapoor became a protector for Alia Bhatt, when fans surrounded her, she defended her like this

Private photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go viral on social media

Video: New video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, enjoy jungle safari instead of birthday party