Police complaint against Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has once again come under controversy. His arrest is being demanded on social media (arrest Swara Bhaskar). The voice, which has been in the spotlight for more tweets than its films, has made some new tweets during the Afghanistan and Taliban riots. Swara has compared Taliban terrorists to Hindutva. Social media users are upset about this. #ArrestSwaraBhasker While trending on Twitter, some users are demanding to block Swara’s Twitter account. A user has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard (police complaint against Swara Bhaskar).

Tone tweet that has caused a stir



Swara Bhaskar compared Hindutva to Taliban terrorism, writing on Twitter, “We are disturbed by Taliban terrorist attacks and cannot accept Hindutva terror as ‘appropriate’.” We cannot sit quietly on the terror of the Taliban and we are angry about the terror of Hindutva. Your human and moral values ​​should not be based on the identity of the victim or exploiter. ‘

User claim- A complaint has been lodged with the police

After this tweet of Swara Bhaskar, she is getting a lot of criticism on social media. Some users have demanded action on the tone. One user wrote that under Section 295A of the IPC, anyone who hurts religious feelings can be imprisoned for up to 3 years. Action should be taken against Swara Bhaskar. Meanwhile, lawyer Yukti Rathi, a user, said he had lodged a complaint with the police against Swara for hurting religious sentiments.

Many Bollywood celebrities have tweeted

The situation there is dire after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul. From Bollywood to Kangana Ranaut to Sonu Sood and Javed Akhtar, the Taliban have criticized this. So Swar’s latest tweet has at least got her in trouble on social media. Some users have said that they are preparing to file an FIR against Swara Bhaskar. On the work front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in the series ‘Bhaag Bini Bhaag’ released on OTT.

