Police complaint against Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar compared Hindutva to Taliban terrorism, writing on Twitter, “We are disturbed by Taliban terrorist attacks and cannot accept Hindutva terror as ‘appropriate’.” We cannot sit quietly on the terror of the Taliban and we are angry about the terror of Hindutva. Your human and moral values should not be based on the identity of the victim or exploiter. ‘
User claim- A complaint has been lodged with the police
After this tweet of Swara Bhaskar, she is getting a lot of criticism on social media. Some users have demanded action on the tone. One user wrote that under Section 295A of the IPC, anyone who hurts religious feelings can be imprisoned for up to 3 years. Action should be taken against Swara Bhaskar. Meanwhile, lawyer Yukti Rathi, a user, said he had lodged a complaint with the police against Swara for hurting religious sentiments.
Many Bollywood celebrities have tweeted
The situation there is dire after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, Kabul. From Bollywood to Kangana Ranaut to Sonu Sood and Javed Akhtar, the Taliban have criticized this. So Swar’s latest tweet has at least got her in trouble on social media. Some users have said that they are preparing to file an FIR against Swara Bhaskar. On the work front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in the series ‘Bhaag Bini Bhaag’ released on OTT.
