Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released, here is the direct link to download

Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police has issued the admit card of Punjab Police Constable Recruitment. Punjab Police Recruitment admit card can be downloaded online. For this, candidates have to login to their account. Along with this the direct link to download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card is also given here. The exam for Punjab Police Recruitment will be held on 25 and 26 September 2021. Candidates who had applied for it should download their admit card to take the exam.

After downloading the Punjab Police Admit Card, candidates have to take a print out of it and go to the exam center. Along with this, the candidates will also have to carry a photo ID proof along with them. Candidates can carry any one of them like Aadhar Card, Indian Driving License, PAN Card, Voter Identity Card, Indian Passport etc. Entry will not be allowed in the exam center without photo ID card.

100 questions will be asked in the exam and it will be of 100 marks only. There will be no negative marking for this. The candidates who will qualify the exam will be called for document verification and physical measurement and physical screening test. Through this recruitment process, 2015 posts of Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 posts of Armed Police Cadre will be filled.

35 questions will be asked from General Awareness. 20 questions will be asked from Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills. 20 questions will be asked from Mentor Ability and Logical Reasoning. 10 questions will be asked from language skill and 10 questions from Punjabi language. Apart from this, 10 questions will be asked from Digital Literacy and Awareness. The direct link to download the admit card is https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/71519/login.html.

