Police Constable Admit Card: Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card Released, Download From Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC Admit Card 2021 has been released by the commission on September 23, 2021. The admit card is for the examination of Physical Screening Test, PST for the post of Male Constable. Candidates can now download the admit card from hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Admit Card 2021 is for Male Constable PST Race exam which is scheduled to be held on 28th September, 2021. The last date for this exam is 30th September, 2021. Candidates must note that this admit card is a very important document for the examination. Those who have reached this round must download it and carry it with them on the day of exam. Without it, they will not be evaluated in the PST race.

Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Download the admit card with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates go to the Recruitment tab given on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates enter their ‘Login ID’ and Password

Step 4: In front of the candidates Haryana Police Constable Male Admit Card 2021 Will happen. Candidates download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to check the notification is imgk.timesnownews.com/media/PST-Race-Dates-HSSC-Male-Constable-Posts.pdf.

The exam venue is Parade Ground, Sector 5 Panchkula. Candidates are advised to go through the details of HSSC Admit Card 2021 carefully. As per the official notice, “All the candidates who qualify the Physical Screening Test (PST) will be eligible to appear for the Knowledge Test. The knowledge test will be of 60 marks only. There will be 100 objective type questions in the knowledge test. Each question will be of 0.60 marks and you will get 90 minutes to complete the entire paper.

